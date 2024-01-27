A former royal employee believes there is one missing component in Prince William's life now while his wife and father recover, and that is the "biggest sadness."

Royal watchers were surprised following announcements regarding the health of King Charles III and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) on Jan. 17.

First, Kensington Palace announced that Kate was hospitalized after having undergone “planned abdominal surgery.” Then, just 86 minutes later, Buckingham Palace announced that the king would undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

Prince William has visited his wife in the hospital while she recovers. The Prince of Wales is also expected to visit his father at some point after his surgery. And now someone who used to work for the royal family is revealing what the “biggest sadness” is for William during this time.

King Charles III, Prince William, and Kate Middleton pose for a photo ahead of reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

Prince William not leaving everything to the nanny as Kate recovers

Following Kate’s procedure on Jan. 16, the Palace said that she would need to remain in the hospital for an additional 10 to 14 days and canceled all of her engagements through March 31. While the princess is hospitalized William has been taking care of their three children at home.

Author Robert Hardman said the prince will likely rely on the support of nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has worked for the family since Prince George was an infant.

Speaking to People, Hardman said: “They are a modern royal couple. There would have been more delegation [in the past]. [But William] doesn’t want to leave it all to the nanny.”

Former royal butler says ‘biggest sadness’ is that a certain royal isn’t helping William

Paul Burrell began working in the royal household when he was 18 years old and served as Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footman. In 1987, he was moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. When they separated, Burrell served as Diana’s butler and looked after her and her sons until the princess’s death in 1997. He believes that the saddest thing about all of this is that William doesn’t have the help and support of his brother Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Prince William attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace | DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Burrell explained: “Harry is likely concerned about his father but I don’t see Harry and Meghan coming back any time soon. I don’t think there is a welcome mat from the general public. He will be concerned and I’m sure he has called to make sure he is OK but I think we are still a long way off a reconciliation. I don’t think it suits Meghan and Harry to be involved with the royals–they made their point quite clear. So much has been said that can’t be unsaid and I think that is going to continue sadly.

“The sad fact is that during Kate and the king’s absence, the natural people to fill the gap would have been Harry and Meghan. They could have stepped up to the plate and filled those roles but they opted out. When William needs [Harry] right now, he is not there. That’s the biggest sadness and [Princess] Diana would be appalled that Harry didn’t come forward and offer his brother some help. That should have happened but it won’t happen.”

A source close to the Sussexes said they have passed along their “best wishes” to the king and the princess.