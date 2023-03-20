Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Only Own 2 Homes Despite Their Massive Net Worth

There is no shortage of celebrity couples in Hollywood. However, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are amongst the most well-known. The famous duo, who got married on a plantation in 2012, have gained a reputation for razzing each other publicly. However, the power couple is constantly in support of each other. And despite their staggering combined net worth, the couple isn’t too over-the-top when it comes to flaunting their lavish lifestyle. In fact, the duo only has two homes in their real estate portfolio.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds don’t have as many homes as some of their celebrity friends

Of course, owning one home is a privilege that many people will never have. However, given Reynolds and Lively’s net worths, it wouldn’t be surprising if they had more than two houses. Certainly, having multiple homes is commonplace in their social circles. For example, the duo’s best friend, Taylor Swift, reportedly owns eight homes. However, Lively and Reynolds seem more than content with two homes for their family of six.

The couple’s largest house is in Pound Ridge, New York

Both of Lively and Reynolds’ homes have more than enough space for their family. Unlike many of their acting peers, the couple has chosen New York as their home base in lieu of Los Angeles. Their largest home is in the city of Pound Ridge in New York state. According to Hello Magazine, the house is fairly palatial in size. Sitting on 11.6 acres of land, it boasts a whopping seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home also includes a huge barn with plenty of space for the couple and their kids to enjoy the great outdoors. The colossal home reportedly set the couple back about $5.2 million when they purchased it the year they tied the knot.

Lively and Reynolds also own a home in Tribeca

Reynolds and Lively also have a home in the big apple. The pair also call a luxury apartment in Tribeca home. Naturally, its size can’t compete with their home in Pound Ridge. However, the building they live in has some pretty amazing amenities. The duo always have access to a rooftop terrace, a fitness center, and a playroom for their four children. And if they want to have a pool party, the 71-foot indoor swimming pool should definitely suffice.

What is the married couple’s combined net worth?

While Reynolds and Lively’s homes are very pricey, they can definitely afford them. The actors are each worth a very pretty penny. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Gossip Girl alum is worth $30 million. Meanwhile, her husband is worth more than 10x more than her. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reynolds is worth an astronomical $350 million. Together, their combined net worth is $380 million.

Reynolds recently closed a multimillion-dollar deal with T-Mobile

But it seems that Reynolds’ net worth is only poised to increase. According to WSJ, Mint Mobile (which the Deadpool actor backed) was just bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 billion. Because Reynolds had a stake in the company, he is poised to make over $300 million in cash and stock from the deal. So clearly, his net worth will be getting another boon. Only time will tell if he and Lively add more homes to their portfolio in the wake of this new deal.