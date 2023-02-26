Salma Hayek Pinault Gets a ‘Little Bit Nervous’ About Her Marriage for the Sweetest Reason

Salma Hayek Pinault is making headlines in a brand-new movie opposite Channing Tatum. Fans of the sultry star will want to catch her in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. While Pinault gets down and dirty with Tatum in the new film, in real life, she’s in a happy marriage with the French billionaire Francois Henri Pinault, whom she has been with since the early 2000s.

Pinault and her husband prefer to keep their personal life out of the headlines. But on rare occasions, the star will talk about her marriage. In a recent interview with Glamour, Pinault got more transparent than ever before, revealing why she sometimes gets nervous because her marriage is too good.

What did Salma Hayek Pinault say about being nervous regarding her good marriage?

Married couple Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault | Jo Hale/Redferns

Pinault and her billionaire husband have been together since 2007, welcoming their daughter later that same year. In 2009, the two tied the knot in a sweet Valentine’s Day ceremony that was kept private from paparazzi and the press. They are still happily together to this day, and to hear Pinault tell it, their marriage is better than ever.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Pinault revealed that “I think that it’s very easy, when you’ve been with someone for a long time, to take each other for granted. Having a good marriage is one of the hardest things.”

The actor went on to describe how “I get a little bit nervous because for me it hasn’t even been that hard. It’s kind of like when something good happens to you and you’re waiting for the hit.”

Salma Hayek Pinault admitted that she didn’t believe in marriage for a long time

Salma Hayek has revealed the not-quite-so-romantic truth of her Valentine’s Day wedding in 2009 to husband François-Henri Pinault ?https://t.co/DIf4V5IaOy — Metro US (@MetroUS) February 10, 2023

Pinault went on to discuss how that little bit of nervousness might actually serve to make her marriage better. As she told Glamour, “in a way, it’s good to be waiting for the shoe to drop because you’re like, ‘Better wake up, be on your game, and make it a little bit extra fun,’ or something. It keeps you on your toes.”

Pinault didn’t always plan on a fairytale wedding. In fact, as she told Glamour, “I actually didn’t believe in marriage. I didn’t want to marry him. He tried for a long time, and I would say yes, and then I wouldn’t show up. And he didn’t go away when I didn’t show up, he had to stick around until we got it done. And I was terrified.”

Salma Hayek Pinault’s union with her husband is better than ever

Salma Hayek asked the Magic Mike strippers over her house and her husband had the perfect reaction https://t.co/lrLg9YbmnA pic.twitter.com/32ZBStZeQQ — woman&home (@womanandhome) February 10, 2023

Some couples might be afraid of things getting slow or boring in a marriage but not Pinault. In fact, the actor revealed that when it comes to marriage, boredom is to be desired:

“Boredom is underestimated. I didn’t understand this for a long time. Also it helps that we met each other later in our lives. It’s OK just to do nothing and be together; sometimes sharing a space and doing your own thing in silence, with connectivity and thoughtfulness — ‘Can I bring you a cup of tea?’ — is enough.”

Ultimately, the beloved star said that it’s the little things that make a marriage work. Pinault also noted that it’s important to take time to celebrate all the moments in a relationship that are of significance, including anniversaries.

These days, Pinault is feeling better than ever, about her marriage and about her career. As she told Glamour, “I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.” Fans can see Pinault’s new evolution onscreen in her new film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.