Who Is Sam Claflin’s Ex-Wife, and How Many Kids Did They Have Together?

Numerous actors in the new Amazon Prime miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six have made headlines, but Sam Claflin is one of the most intriguing. He got his start as an action-adventure star, making his feature film debut in the 2011 blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Since then, he has consistently landed roles in acclaimed movies. And with Daisy Jones & The Six, he’s earning even more fans. The star’s personal life has seen its ups and downs. In 2019, Claflin announced his split from longtime partner Laura Haddock.

What is Sam Claflin famous for?

Sam Claflin was an up-and-comer when he crossed paths with fellow actor Laura Haddock. The two began dating in 2011, the year Claflin had his breakthrough in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Haddock has appeared in blockbusters such as Captain America: The First Avenger, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Transformers: The Last Knight. However, she’s better known for her work in television, including the shows White Lines, Honest, and Da Vinci’s Demons.

After Claflin and Haddock embarked on a romantic relationship, his career skyrocketed. In short order, he landed roles as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games franchise, Will Traynor in Me Before You, and Mycroft Holmes in Enola Holmes. And in 2022, it was announced he would play the coveted part of Billy Dunne, opposite Riley Keough, in Daisy Jones & The Six.

When did Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock get married and divorced?

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock at the ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ premiere in 2017 | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

As Claflin and Haddock worked on their careers, they also built a family. In 2013, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony. Two years later, Claflin and Haddock welcomed their first child, son Pip. And in February 2018, they had a daughter, Margot.

However, only a year after their daughter’s birth, Claflin and Haddock announced their split.

“Laura and I have decided to legally separate,” Claflin wrote on Instagram. “We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship, and a deep respect for one another whilst we continue to raise our family together. We won’t be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time.”

Claflin is a hardworking single father

These days, Claflin is navigating single parenthood as the father of two young children. In a recent interview with Variety, the British actor admitted it hasn’t always been easy and that he had a hard time after his split from Haddock.

“I’d been through quite a lot personally at the time. I was in a really bad place,” he said. “I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers.”

Claflin also credited Daisy Jones & The Six for helping him get out of his funk. “Then this job coming out the back of that was just the most fun, joyous fresh start,” he said.

Haddock has also remained busy, with roles in Downton Abbey: A New Era and the new Netflix series The Recruit.