‘Sanditon’ Season 3 Preview: Does Augusta Fall for Edward Denham?

How will Charlotte Heywood’s story end? PBS has dropped a new preview for Sanditon Season 3, and from the looks of things, there’s going to be a lot going on in the final six episodes of the fan-favorite period drama. The teaser hints that Charlotte and Alexander Colbourne still have feelings for each other, despite her engagement to Ralph Starling. Meanwhile, Georgiana is fighting to maintain her independence. There are also clues that romance could be in the air for Colbourne’s teenage niece Augusta, though the man she seems to have her eye on may not be entirely suitable.

‘Sanditon’ Season 3 teaser hints at a romance for Augusta Markham

Sanditon fans met Augusta Markham (Eloise Webb) in season 2. The rebellious niece of the reclusive Colbourne wasn’t thrilled when her uncle hired Charlotte (Rose Williams) to act as her governess. But despite a rocky start, the two eventually grew to like and respect each other.

Last season, Augusta was eager to leave her childhood behind and enter society. Based on the just-released preview (via YouTube), it looks like she might be embarking on her first romance in season 3. In the clip, she and the caddish Edward Denham (Jack Fox) exchange a meaningful look when they meet in the street. And according to PBS’s synopsis of the upcoming season, Augusta “falls for a questionable admirer.” Could that questionable admirer be Edward?

Has Edward Denham reformed after the events of ‘Sanditon ‘ Season 2?

Edward spent much of Sanditon Season 2 plotting to have his sister institutionalized in order to get his hands on their wealthy aunt’s fortune. In the end, his plans were foiled when his co-conspirator Clara (Lily Sacofsky) had a sudden attack of conscience. Once his schemes were revealed, Edward was kicked out of his army regiment. That left him no choice but to take up residence with Lady Denham, who made it clear she’d be keeping a very close eye on her nephew moving forward.

It’s possible that when we see Edward again in season 3, he’ll have reformed. But in the past, Edward has proved that there’s virtually nothing he won’t do to get his hands on more money. Previously, he’s been focused on being named his aunt’s heir. But now, it’s possible he’s shifted his focus to finding a wealthy wife. As Colbourne’s niece, Augusta likely has a substantial fortune of her own. And she’s young and naive, making her a tempting target for a scoundrel like Edward.

What else to expect in ‘Sanditon’ Season 3

In addition to some potential drama with Augusta and Edward, the Sanditon Season 3 preview also features the reappearance of Charlotte’s older and wiser friend, Lady Susan (Sophie Winkleman). She has some advice for the young woman.

“If he is the man to make you truly happy, you should go to him,” she says.

Georgiana (Crystal Clarke), meanwhile, appears to get caught up in some sort of legal battle. “If I lose my inheritance, I lose my independence,” she says, just before we see her in a courtroom with her friends Charlotte and Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield). And after Charles Lockhart’s heartbreaking betrayal last season, it seems Georgiana might also find new love. The preview shows her walking into a ballroom on the arm of Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis). He’s a new character who arrives in Sanditon this season. Monstrose is “a duke whose title alone is an attractive selling point” but “is perhaps less suitable in other ways,” notes PBS.

Sanditon Season 3 premieres Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

