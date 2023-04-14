Why Sarah Ferguson Isn’t Invited to King Charles’ Coronation

Royal family followers know that King Charles’ coronation is coming soon — but not everyone affiliated with the royals is attending. Viewers can expect to see Prince Andrew in attendance. But his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, plans to watch the proceedings from afar. Here’s what the Duchess of York said about why she’s not attending the coronation.

Sarah Ferguson explains why she’s not attending King Charles’ coronation

Sarah Ferguson is just as famous of a royal family member as her husband, Prince Andrew. But she won’t be attending King Charles’ coronation. A source told Hello! Magazine that the Duchess of York didn’t receive an invite due to her divorce, thus she won’t attend.

“The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from [Prince Andrew] so, I don’t expect … you can’t have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this ….’ [You’re in] or you’re out,” Sarah shared with the publication, according to Fox News.

The coronation takes place on May 6, 2023, at London’s Westminster Abbey. And Sarah mentioned she plans on watching it on TV, as she can hear more that way anyway. “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy,” she added.

Sarah will also see the royal family members later that day, so she’s not snubbed from the event completely. “I think it’s really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television!” she stated.

Prince Andrew plans to attend

While Sarah Ferguson isn’t invited to King Charles’ coronation, Prince Andrew is. GB News reports King Charles III hopes bringing Prince Andrew into the coronation will help unite the family, especially after Andrew’s civil sexual assault case.

“It’s been mooted that Prince Andrew is going to copy his nephew and write his own tell-all memoir. Apparently, this is not the case,” royal commentator Sarah Robertson told GB News. “I’ve been told Andrew is standing behind his brother and Charles is using the coronation as an opportunity to bring the family back together. He wants to bring Andrew back into the fold but in a private capacity, not a public capacity.”

The commentator then noted royal family followers should expect to see Prince Andrew “stay quiet” in the future.

Why is Meghan Markle not going to King Charles’ coronation?

Much like Sarah Ferguson, Meghan Markle also isn’t attending King Charles’ coronation. An insider told Us Weekly that Meghan’s skipping the event because of her son’s birthday.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” the insider stated. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

“She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family,” the insider noted. “But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

The palace announced the news that Meghan wasn’t attending. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” the statement read. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

