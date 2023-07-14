'He thinks about it a lot,' Sarah Ferguson said of Prince Andrew on her podcast after sharing she'd asked her ex-husband about Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Sarah Ferguson’s back on Tea Talks after a brief hiatus due to her breast cancer surgery. This time she’s opening up about her ex-husband Prince Andrew. What the Duchess of York shared about the “moving” moment she had with the Duke of York about the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Sarah asked Andrew if he’s ‘all right’ without Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

During the July 13 episode of Tea Talks, Ferguson’s first since dropping a pre-recorded episode following her cancer diagnosis announcement and mastectomy in June 2023, the 63-year-old shared she’d walked the queen’s beloved dogs with Andrew earlier in the week.

The duchess explained to her co-host, Sarah Thomson, in the episode titled, “Recovery, Dog Walks, and Kindess,” they walked the dogs in the woods where Queen Elizabeth would usually do the same before leaving to spend the summer at Balmoral Castle.

“It was very moving, actually,” she said. “At one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees.”

Ferguson continued, saying she “asked him if he was all right without his mum and dad,” referring to the late queen and former Duke of Edinburgh who died in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Andrew’s response? “He said it’s lonely,” the duchess recalled before adding, “He thinks about it a lot.”

The Her Heart for a Compass author went on to say how much Queen Elizabeth meant to her, calling the late monarch “more my mother than my own mother.”

“She went through all her trials, and the show went on, even on the day before she died,” Ferguson said, referring to the queen’s audience with then-Prime Mininster Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle shortly before her death on Sept. 8, 2022.

“It’s with me every day,” the duchess said. “And I’m really grateful because it keeps reminding me to do what I wish to do. Every time, I think to myself ‘Oh my goodness, this is kind of wonderful. Soon I might be able to wear a dress without a bra.’ That’s a first.”

Sarah Ferguson also shared she’s had trouble caring for the queen’s corgis after surgery

As for her recovery, Ferguson told listeners not being able to walk the queen’s dogs, whom she and Andrew have had since the monarch’s death, as much as they’d like has been difficult in the wake of her surgery.

“They’re corgis — they’re used to people coming in and taking them for walks,” she said. “So they look at me going, ‘And your point is what? You’ve got your feet up, watching Wimbledon.’”

“Having seven dogs, they don’t understand that perhaps I’m not as mobile as I was,” Ferguson added. “So they’re going ‘Hello. Come on. It’s all about me.’”

However, she explained the dogs might soon get their wish. “I did hear today that I’m allowed to do more walking,” Ferguson said. “So they might be happy with me now.”

Sarah and Andrew may join other royals at Balmoral Castle

The Duke and Duchess of York could soon find themselves walking the grounds of Balmoral, the late queen’s Scottish summer home where she died. Speaking on Royal Roundup, commentator Richard Palmer shared there’s a chance “Andrew and Fergie will have been or will be invited up to Balmoral,” (via Express).

“They were both invited up to Sandringham at Christmas,” Palmer reasoned. “So I think it makes sense for them to be invited up there when the family get together. Whether she’ll [Ferguson] be up to going up there, I don’t know.”