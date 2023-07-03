Piers Morgan shared the response he got from Sarah Ferguson 'minutes' after texting her having 'seen the news' of her cancer diagnosis announcement.

Piers Morgan says Sarah Ferguson replied in a “very untypical” way to his text following her breast cancer announcement. So much so the British TV personality called it a “first” for the Duchess of York.

Sarah Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis announcement

On June 25, a representative for Ferguson revealed the mother of two’s breast cancer diagnosis, telling outlets it happened following a routine mammogram.

The rep told BBC News Ferguson “was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.”

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good,” the rep said before adding Ferguson was already at home in Windsor, England, recovering with her family.

The author underwent a single mastectomy at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, England, in the days leading up to the announcement.

Ferguson’s rep also noted the duchess didn’t exhibit any signs, describing her as “symptom-free.”

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” the rep said, noting the author’s “also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness.”

Piers Morgan texted Sarah Ferguson about the ‘scary time’ involving her cancer diagnosis

Morgan, a staunch critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, described what transpired when he texted Ferguson upon learning of her cancer diagnosis.

He recalled sending the author the following message: “‘Just seen the news, so sorry you’ve been through such a scary time – sending you love and support, and continued success with your treatment,’” (via The Sun).

Ferguson, he shared, replied “minutes later” with a brief message he called a “first.”

“‘Time to heal and nurture me now!’” Morgan recalled Ferguson replying. “‘Hopefully caught in time x thank you.’”

Morgan described Ferguson’s text as “the first time I’d ever heard her speak about the need to put herself before others,” saying, “it took a life-threatening moment to do it.”

Morgan, who met Ferguson in 1996, continued. “It’s typical of her to instantly try to turn such a negative experience into a positive,” he said. “But very untypical of her to suspend her astoundingly selfless instincts and focus instead on helping herself.”

“I’m very glad she is though,” he added. “Because the world’s a better place with a healthy, vibrant Sarah Ferguson in it. She’s one of my favourite people; incredibly kind and empathetic, absurdly generous, endearingly modest, hilariously fun-loving, and ferociously loyal.”

Sarah also discussed having to ‘nurture’ herself on ‘Tea Talks’ amid cancer diagnosis

The text to Morgan echoed Ferguson’s comments in the June 26 episode of her Tea Talks podcast. Recorded one day prior to surgery, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife shared with co-host Sarah Thomson her view on the ordeal.

“I’m taking this as a real gift for me to change my life,” Ferguson said. “To nurture myself. To stop trying to fix everyone else.”



“I think: ‘You’re going to take yourself seriously now, Sarah,’” she continued. “I’m taking myself seriously. I’m going to understand it, get super fit, super strong, really understand what it was that really caused this one little shadow [and] look at it straight on.”

“If you tie it in with my journey, if you look at the journey of ‘Sarah,’ this Sarah, every single thing is another facet of forming my own character,” she explained. “But for this one, it feels now as though it’s allowing me to truly go into what I’ve always wanted, which is to be super fit: mind, body, and soul.”