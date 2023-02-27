Sarah Jessica Parker’s Favorite Way to Decompress Is Expectedly Low-Tech

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of Hollywood’s busiest and most beloved actors. For decades, Parker has personified grace and style, with fans everywhere attempting to emulate her signature curly hair and super-chic fashion. Most know her for her character Carrie Bradshaw, who was first introduced to fans in the iconic TV show Sex and the City. And these days, Parker is hard at work reprising the role, in the HBO Max series And Just Like That...

When she isn’t working on a TV set or busy with a designing project, Parker prefers to fill her days with family pursuits. But when she gets a chance, she loves to curl up with a surprisingly low-tech hobby.

Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a very busy schedule

Sarah Jessica Parker poses during a photo shoot at The Olsen in Melbourne, Victoria. | David Caird / Newspix via Getty Images

Parker has been in the spotlight for many years, but the actor still loves staying busy and connecting with her fans. Currently, she is filming the upcoming second season of And Just Like That…, all while continuing to work hard on designing products for her popular shoe line. In addition to her work as an actor, designer, and businesswoman, Parker is a busy mother to three children, whom she shares with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

With her days full of everything from posing for magazines to whipping up dinner for her family, it’s hard to imagine that Parker has much free time to relax. Still, the actor has noted that one of her all-time favorite ways to de-stress and decompress is with a good book.

Sarah Jessica Parker likes to decompress with a good book

"I just want to offer to readers, and press into readers’ hands, books that I think are not just important but exciting… Books that stay with you."



Sarah Jessica Parker’s Next Big Role? Book Publisher: https://t.co/OlbmbkR8PC pic.twitter.com/6sSLqlMCvg — Goodreads (@goodreads) June 11, 2018

In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Parker revealed that “with a book” is her favorite way to decompress. She is a voracious reader, often sharing snapshots of her current reads on her Instagram page. She also loves to talk about her favorite books, and in a Goop magazine profile, Parker listed a few of her all-time faves. A Constellation of Vital Phenomena by Anthony Marra made the list, with Parker noting that the book is “magnificent and heartrending.”

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt is another one of Parker’s top picks. “I’m indescribably jealous of any reader picking up this masterpiece for the first time. And once they do, they will long remember the heartrending character of Theo Decker and his unthinkable journey,” Parker says of the book. A few other picks from Parker include To Rise Again At a Decent Hour, New Grub Street, and The Way We Live Now.

Sarah Jessica Parker also likes to travel

Related Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals if She Would Ever Leave New York City

In her interview with Vogue, Parker also gave some insight into her other favorite hobby — traveling. When asked what her favorite country to visit is, Parker responded “Greece,” without hesitation. She didn’t admit how often she had been to the country. But as recently as 2022, the actor and her two young daughters were snapped exploring the beautiful Grecian scenery.

According to Greek City Times, Parker was seen in July 2022 sitting in the VIP section of a ferry bound for Syros, Tinos, and Mykonos. While she wore black sunglasses and clearly tried to blend in with the locals, she was still spied by a few other ferry passengers. Parker was reportedly approached for a photo before politely declining and continuing to explore the area with her twin daughters. Clearly, Parker knows how to recharge her batteries when she really needs to get away from the blinding lights of Hollywood.