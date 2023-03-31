‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime: Netflix Brings Back Anamanaguchi to Create Original Songs

Since 2022, a Scott Pilgrim series has been in development at Netflix. On March 30, Netflix announced the news everyone was waiting for, a Scott Pilgrim anime was ordered for the streaming service. But the news got even better when it was announced that the original cast of the 2010 movie would voice the characters. Not only will the cast return, but Scott Pilgrim anime will also have Anamanaguchi develop original songs.

Michael Cera in Sex Bob-Omb band for ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ | via Universal Pictures

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will reprise her role as Ramona in Netflix’s ‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime

In 2004, Bryan Lee O’Malley published the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series. It told the story of a musician slacker in Canada who plays the bass. His seemingly ordinary life gets twisted around when he falls in love with an American deliverywoman named Ramona Flowers. But what had fans gravitating toward the storyline was what Scott had to do to date her.

The graphic novels tied whimsical and bright colors with the out-of-this-world video game scenarios. After all, Scott had to defeat all of Ramona’s seven evil exes to date her. In 2010, the graphic novels were developed into a movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, directed by Edgar Wright. Michael Cera starred as Scott Pilgrim, and the movie soon became a pop culture phenomenon.

According to Variety, Netflix ordered the Scott Pilgrim anime that would “expand the universe” while still keeping to the beloved storyline. “I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat,” said Wright.

In 2020, according to IGN, Winstead was eager for a reunion sequel, “I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they’re in their mid 30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing.” Instead, the original cast of the 2010 movie will return to voice their characters for the Scott Pilgrim anime, including Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, and many more. The anime will be everything fans have hoped for and more.

Anamanaguchi will return to develop original songs for ‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime

The soundtrack was one of the best parts of the video games and movies that fans loved. As the main characters are a band and take part in a battle of the bands, fans got their fair share of rock songs. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World brought in the American chiptune-based pop and rock band, Anamanaguchi. Ubisoft approached the band to develop the soundtrack for the video game.

The band developed many songs for Scott’s band Sex Bob-omb in the video games. They created the anthem, songs like “Shrine Bros,” “Vegetable Rock,” and the song “The Dark One.” According to Netflix Tudum, fans will get an even better soundtrack for the Scott Pilgrim anime.

“And don’t worry, Sex Bob-Omb fans: Scott Pilgrim will also feature original songs by Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game). It’s all coming to Netflix before you can say, “I’m in lesbians with you,'” said Netflix. But fans want to know if they will get another hit like Brie Larson’s “Black Sheep” from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ had Brie Larson use her vocals for her on-screen band

For Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Cera and his Sex Bob-Omb bandmates recorded the songs for the soundtrack. While fans were enthralled by the graphics and storyline of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, fans fell in love with Brie Larson’s on-screen character. She played the role of rock band leader Natalie V. “Envy” Adams for The Clash at Demonhead. Fans learned that the vocal used for “Black Sheep” was Larson’s.

According to Songfacts, the real-life band Metric and its singer Emily Haines inspired the song and vocals. When Wright and the music supervisor learned about the inspiration behind the song, they reached out to Haines. They wanted her and the band to contribute to the movie song. Haines jumped at the opportunity, feeling the song perfectly fit the movie’s image.

“Lyrically, musically, even the intro! This song was exactly what Nigel and Edgar needed for the pivotal scene at Lee’s Palace. Actress Brie Larson makes it her own in the film and sings it completely differently than me! We’re proud to have the original Metric version on such a slamming soundtrack alongside T-Rex, the Stones, Beck, Black Lips and, of course, our pals Broken Social Scene,” said Haines.

With Brie Larson returning to voice her character for Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime, will they see another rock hit from her? The song became one of the most well-known from the movies and is still loved by fans.