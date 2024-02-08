On TikTok, TLCs star Tammy Slaton dropped a hint that she is currently filming new episodes of '1000-lb Sisters.'

The latest season of 1000-lb Sisters has come to an end with an emotional episode focusing on the death of Tammy Slaton’s husband Caleb Willingham.

The fifth season of the TLC reality show followed Tammy as she settled into life post-rehab and knocked various items off her bucket list, such as riding in a plane for the first time and enjoying her first ever day at the beach. But there were more difficult moments as well. Tammy worried as Caleb, who was still in rehab, failed to make progress on his weight loss goals. In the finale, she received the devastating news that he’d died while in the Ohio facility. Meanwhile, Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, struggled to cope with raising two young kids while also dealing with her divorce. The tension and stress eventually led to a blowout fight with her sister Amanda Halterman during a family trip to Florida.

What’s next for the Slaton sisters? While TLC has not yet confirmed that 1000-lb Sisters Season 6 is happening, production is reportedly underway on a new season.

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 6 now filming, according to reports

Though the season 5 finale of the Slaton sisters’ TLC show just aired on Feb. 6, filming is already underway for 1000-lb Sisters Season 6, according to a report from The U.S. Sun.

Tammy and her relatives have been vacationing at Disney World, a source told the publication, where they’ve apparently been getting the VIP treatment. In a recent TikTok video, Tammy also mentioned a trip to the Florida amusement park.

“I just came back from Disney World. I actually got on a ride,” she shared.

In another TikTok video, she implied that the Disney visit was filmed for the show.

“It was a business trip, so… but we also had fun,” she said.

Tammy Slaton said she couldn’t address some fan questions because of filming

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 | TLC via YouTube

In another TikTok update, Tammy addressed a fan who wanted to know when she was going to get the excess skin under her chin removed. After chastising the person for asking a rude question, Tammy explained that she didn’t know when she might have the skin removal done. And even if she did know, she wouldn’t be able to share the details with her social media followers.

“Even if I did [know], I wouldn’t be able to say, because it’s part of the show,” she explained.

Later, she specifically said that she was filming for 1000-lb Sisters.

“I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow,” the 37-year-old said. “Well, yeah, I do. I’m working, filming.”

While fans will have to stay tuned for official news from TLC about whether it has renewed 1000-lb Sisters for another season, Tammy’s comments certainly make the future of the show sound promising. However, given the show’s premiere date history, new episodes likely won’t air until late 2024 or early 2025, assuming it is renewed.

1000-lb Sisters is streaming on Max.

