Find out what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did amid divorce rumors that helped their relationship out tremendously.

The last several months have been rough for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they were the subject of numerous negative headlines. Some of those included their “near catastrophic car chase” in New York that was questioned, their multi-million deal with Spotify that was axed before one a company executive labeled them “f******* grifters,” the founder of UTA calling the duchess “untalented,” and the prince’s documentary Heart of Invictus failing to crack Netflix’s top 10.

There were also rumors that the Sussexes were having marital problems. But if there was any truth to trouble in their marriage, the couple found a way to “avoid relationship therapy” with a secret getaway together.

Prince Harry ‘whisked’ Meghan away for some alone time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

The duke and duchess made several appearances during the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Following the closing ceremony it was reported that they traveled to Portugal where Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie has a home. The prince and the former Suits actor were then in New York City for the first-ever Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day festival. And after that event, Harry and Meghan snuck in some alone time and enjoyed a vacation in Canouan, a Caribbean island part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Sussexes were photographed leaving a gourmet food store inside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay on the island by a passerby.

An eyewitness told the Daily Mail: “They looked happy. As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled, and Meghan reached for his hand. They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together.”

They were also seen walking hand in hand down a street on the island. Their two children, Archie and Lilibet, were not on the trip with them.

A source told Heat Magazine: “The trip was very much Harry’s idea. He wanted to whisk Meghan away for some couple’s time and try to reignite the spark between them. They spent time relaxing, and it was great for them.”

Insider says they ‘avoided relationship therapy’ with getaway

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking with their arms around each other during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

An insider close to the former working royals explained that they wanted to “avoid couples’ therapy” and this Caribbean getaway was just what they needed, saying: “The purpose of the trip was also to figure out a plan moving forward.

“It’s not like they’re in crisis, but like everyone, they have their issues and they need some quality time together. The intensity and scale of the stress they face can make them very tetchy, especially as they’re under so much scrutiny at all times.”

The source added that their trip was a success with the pair engaging in “deep talks” together.