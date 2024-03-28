Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s estranged husband Christian Dumontet tried to keep a low profile on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old was captured by photographers on March 27, the same day his request for a restraining order against his wife of four years was denied.

Quinn, 35, and Dumontet made headlines recently after she accused him of domestic violence and requested her own restraining order against her husband. Dumontet was arrested after an incident where he allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at Quinn, which hit their 2-year-old son instead. He was arrested again the next day for violating Quinn’s emergency protection order.

Christian Dumontet is seen out and about on March 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, Calif. | MEGA/GC Images

In this photo, taken March 27 in Los Angeles, Dumontet, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, gets into the passenger side of a Ford pickup truck with an American flag decal on the back window.

Christian Dumontet | MEGA/GC Images

Earlier in March, Quinn accused her spouse of flying into a fit of rage and throwing things at her after they had an argument about finances. That prompted the Netflix star to call 911 and eventually request that the court order Dumontet to stay away from her and this son.

Christine Quinn poses with son Christian Georges Dumontet on December 16, 2021 in Santa Monica, Calif. | Rachel Murray/Getty Images for ShoeDazzle

In court documents (via ET), Quinn requested sole custody with monitored visitation for Dumontet. She said she was afraid Dumontet, who is a citizen of France, might take their child to that country, where he has family connections.

Christian Dumontet | MEGA/GC Images

In his request for a restraining order, Dumontet denied Quinn’s allegations of domestic violence. He said they had an argument over cleaning up after Quinn’s dogs, during which he threw a trash bag at the wall, not at his wife or child. He also claimed the bag contained no glass.

Dumontet, who has also appeared on Selling Sunset under the name Christian Richard, wanted joint custody of their child. He said he was afraid Quinn would “abduct” their son and “has a history of threatening to take away or hide our children from me,” according to People His request for a restraining order was denied, Page Six reported on March 27.

Christine Quinn | Netflix

Quinn and Dumontet, a tech entrepreneur, married in December 2019 in a lavish wedding. The pair’s gothic nuptials were featured in Selling Sunset Season 3. She gave birth to their first child in May 2021, an experience that she described as traumatic.

“Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive,” she wrote in a July 2021 Instagram post. “After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting.” Her son’s umbilical cord was also wrapped around his neck, Quinn said, and he was “seconds away from not making it.”

“I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us,” she wrote.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.