Christine Quinn went full glam for her first public appearance since filing for divorce, seemingly unbothered by the drama unfolding. Are we even surprised?

After filing for a restraining order and divorce, Christine Quinn got glammed up and attended her first public event since the news of her impending divorce. The former Selling Sunset star has experienced a tumultuous month. On March 19, Quinn’s husband, Christian Dumontet, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after the pair had an explosive argument at their LA home. See Quinn as she emerges from the drama for the first time since that day.

Christine Quinn on March 27, 2024 | John Sciulli/Getty Images for Xerjoff

An argument between the couple regarding finances spurred the domestic violence incident. During the disagreement, Dumontet allegedly threw home decor and dog feces at Quinn. He also reportedly urinated on the floor. The next day, Dumontet threw a bag with broken glass in it at Quinn, accidentally hitting their 3-year-old son. This resulted in the 45-year-old’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

Davina Potratz, Christine Quinn, and Nicole Young at the Xerjoff Perfume event in LA | John Sciulli/Getty Images for Xerjoff

Quinn isn’t letting the traumatic incident stop her from her professional duties. The TV personality star attended an event celebrating Xerjoff Perfume’s new Vibe collection. In full glam, Quinn smiled and laughed with her Selling Sunset friends, Davina Potratz and Nicole Young, during the LA party thrown by Lisa Lafferty.

Christine Quinn on March 27, 2024 | John Sciulli/Getty Images for Xerjoff

Quinn wore a nude strapless gown covered in feathers and sequins. The corseted waist and plunging neckline showed off the 35-year-old’s curves as she feted with her friends. Quinn wore her blonde locks in Old Hollywood waves, and she opted for a nude lip and smoky cat-eye liner. A gold cuff, bejeweled clutch, and metallic strappy heels completed her look.

Brendan Young, Nicole Young, Christine Quinn, and Lisa Lafferty at the March 27 celebration | John Sciulli/Getty Images for Xerjoff

Notably, Quinn swapped out her $1 million oval-shaped engagement ring for a new bauble. The real estate expert wore a chunky silver ring on her left ring finger instead. The piece had a silver band and a large blue marquise-cut stone in the center.

Sergio Momo, Davina Potratz, and Christine Quinn at the Xerjoff Perfume event | John Sciulli/Getty Images for Xerjoff

A day prior, Tuesday, March 26, Dumontet filed for his own restraining order against Quinn, which the judge threw out. The businessman has denied that he threw a bag at his son and that the bag was full of glass.

Quinn has requested the removal of her husband from her electronic accounts. She does not want him to be able to monitor her activity, reports The Daily Beast. She has requested sole custody of their son leading up to their court appearances.

Photo above headline: Christine Quinn and Xerjoff Group Global Commercial Director Alberto Pasquarelli pose for a photo together at the perfume event.