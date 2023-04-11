‘Shadow and Bone’ Author Picks 2 Disco Tracks for The Darkling and Kaz Brekker

Season 2 of the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone is now available for streaming, and fans can’t get enough of The Darkling (Ben Barnes) and Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter).The pair lead a cast of dark and fantastical characters as they evoke supernatural powers creating mystical worlds and alternate dimensions. The highly-successful series is based on the Grishaverse novels by author Leigh Bardugo. While both men portray characters from a different universe, the author claims two popular disco tracks would be perfect karaoke songs for the fan-favorite actors.

The premise of ‘Shadow and Bone’

Leigh Bardugo attends Netflix’s “Shadow And Bone” Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere I Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

In 2021, the first eight episodes of the Shadow and Bone fantasy series hit the Netflix streaming platform. It became an instant hit, but fans had to wait two years for the release of eight more episodes, which finally dropped on March 16, 2023.

Season 2 picks up where it left off last season, featuring many of the same characters who fight to destroy the Shadow Fold, with the Crows up to their same mischievous thievery. The new season covers multiple books from Bardugo, including Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising, with a few unexpected twists and turns.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Heisserer claims there is an integral part of the storyline that he is particularly excited about, saying, “I don’t think fans are gonna see that one coming ’cause it’s a pretty deep cut.”

‘Shadow and Bone’ author Leigh Bardugo picks 2 disco tracks for The Darkling and Kaz

Several of the Shadow and the Bone primary cast joined a panel at New York Comic Con ’22 to talk about the popular Netflix series. Bardugo was also on hand to talk about the adaptation of her books. The Shadow and Bone author said she once visited the set and could hear several cast members singing together in the green room, acting like “they were at summer camp.”

When asked what the karaoke songs she would select for The Darkling and Kaz, Bardugo replied that she would have to pick “I Will Survive” for Barnes’ character, sarcastically telling him, “at first you were afraid, you were petrified.”

She said for Kaz, she would pick “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. Carter playfully replied, “That’s me in my trailer every morning getting ready, waking myself up!”

Is there going to be another season of ‘Shadow and Bone’?

Everything We Know About ‘Shadow And Bone’ Season 3 On Netflix https://t.co/cB5BwFsjPN pic.twitter.com/YNEPVu9mEP — Forbes (@Forbes) March 27, 2023

Ironically, the karaoke song choice for Barnes was probably not a great option, considering how he meets his demise in the season 2 cliffhanger ending. Perhaps, the classic disco hit “Staying Alive” would have been a better choice.

There have been rumors of a Six of Crows spin-off series, with Heisserer telling EW, “The eight-episode scripts are phenomenal, and I’m really proud of my team for those.” He proclaimed the possible new spin-off “would be its own little season of fun that our characters would get to be a part of.” The showrunner explained the idea is to run the Six of Crows spin-off simultaneously with the continuation of the story of Shadow and Bone for the next season.

Netflix has not yet confirmed a third season for Shadow and Bone, but based on the success of the series, it is highly probable, with an anticipated air date sometime in 2024. Season 3 will likely be inspired by Bardugo’s novel, King of Scars, which follows the storyline of Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson) now possessing the shadow monsters as he becomes king of Ravka.