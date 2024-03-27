Anitta bares all musically. Why can't she have a little fun with her wardrobe, too? Recently, the Brazilian singer donned another 'naked dress.'

Larissa de Macedo Machado, aka Anitta, nearly wore her birthday suit last night. The Brazilian pop singer celebrated her 30th birthday — officially this Saturday, March 30 — in Miami with friends, her team, and special guests like Machine Gun Kelly. Known for her courageous style choices, Anitta was unafraid to show some skin for her special night.

Anitta on March 27, 2024 in Miami, Florida | 305pics/GC Images

The “Envolver” singer wore a black thong and bra top underneath a sheer mesh wrap dress. The outfit’s asymmetrical cut showed off Anitta’s trim figure and toned legs as she carried a beer into her birthday venue.

Anitta on March 27, 2024 in Miami, Florida | 305pics/GC Images

Anitta wore a beaded belt low on her hips and coordinated it with a matching top draped with beads. Accessorizing with several cuffs and bracelets in mixed metals, she walked in black strappy stilettos. The “Downtown” singer wore her hair in natural waves down her back and sported dramatic winged eye makeup.

Anitta at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 | 1st and 3rd photos: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; 2nd photo: Cindy Ord/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

This isn’t the first time Anitta went au natural. At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the songwriter wore a mesh full-length gown with nothing underneath but a g-string.

(L-R) Anitta and Camila Cabello at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted in Beverly Hills, California | Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The backless Fendi dress bared nearly everything as Anitta confidently walked the red carpet. The SI Swimsuit star wore simple, dangly earrings that complemented the texture of the sheer gown.

Anitta at ‘Ensaios de Carnaval da Anitta’ on February 4, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Anitta once told Variety that Rihanna is “an inspiration” for her life, adding, “I love her.” She also cites Shakira and Beyoncé as impacting her musically and professionally. With music idols like them, it’s unsurprising that Anitta is willing to take chances with her wardrobe. The 2022 Best New Artist Grammy nominee went decidedly Western for a show in São Paulo, Brazil, in February. Perhaps channeling Beyoncé’s country vibe, she wore backless chaps and fringe for the sexy performance.