‘Single’s Inferno 2’ Fans Show Support for Park Se-jeong, ‘What Is Wrong With These Boys?’

Not everyone has good luck on Single’s Inferno 2. Fans noticed Park Se-jeong struggled to get to paradise, but they’re showing her love and encouragement.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2 Episode 8.]

Park Se-jeong hasn’t gone to paradise on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

At the beginning of the season, it looked like Se-jeong made a connection with Jo Yoong-jae. They went on a walk with Lee So-e, and Se-jeong got a splinter in her foot. Yoong-jae asked to take it out, and he was successful. After that, he kept checking on Se-jeong to make sure she was OK.

She told the camera that he made the best first impression because of how he took care of her. He also said she made the best first impression by how she made conversation with him.

Se-jeong got one note in her mailbox, and she left a note for Yoong-jae. But things started going downhill when the cast made their picks for paradise. In episode 2, she chose Yoong-jae for paradise. But he went with Choi Seo-eun. After eight episodes, Se-jeong’s luck hasn’t turned around, and she hasn’t been to paradise.

‘Single’s Inferno 2’ fans show their support for Park Se-jeong

Many fans are shocked that the fitness enthusiast keeps getting overlooked by the male cast members on the reality TV show. But they have been showing her love on Instagram.

Se-jeong posted a slide show on New Year’s Day. The first picture is of her posing with a purse at a restaurant, and the rest of the pictures show more of her outfit and meal. “Hola! 2023” reads the caption.

“Their loss for not taking you to paradise,” one person commented.

“Its okay , they didnt even deserved you in Single Inferno. Such a gem, just build a friendship there and you’ll be happy,” another comment reads.

“The most beautiful soul on Inferno! What is wrong with these boys?! I would totally have broken the rules and chosen you over any of the boys ngl,” someone wrote. “Happy New Years Beauty.”

“I hope you leave that damn island [crying emoji],” a fan commented.

“Someone bring our girl to enjoy paradise , she deserve[s] it,” another viewer begged.

A clip shows Se-jeong likes the inferno

The Swoon released an unseen clip from the show. Se-jeon, So-e, Lee Nadine, Kim Han-bin, and Choi Jong-woo play Never Have I Ever together.

Se-jeon put her finger down for either being interested in more than two people, or not being sure yet. She then asked if anyone preferred their time in the inferno or being in paradise, and she put her finger down.

Han-bin asked everyone if they were still interested in the person who gave them the best first impression. Se-jeon kept her last finger up, but said she wasn’t sure.

At least Se-jeon has a positive outlook on being in the inferno. But fans are still hoping she makes it to paradise before the season ends.