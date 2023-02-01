‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Nadine’s Mom Gives Jin-young Her Approval for a Long-Distance Relationship

Fans had a lot of opinions about potential couples while watching Netflix’s Single’s Inferno. But what do their loved ones think? Kim Jin-young made a bold move of asking Lee Nadine’s thoughts on if they dated. Here is how Nadine reacted to the unexpected moment.

Did Nadine and Jin-young get together on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’?

The singles hope to find connections in the inferno, so they can go to paradise. Nadine first showed interest in Shin Dong-woo. But she became curious about Jin-young when he joined the cast.

Nadine eventually gathered the courage to speak to him privately. She revealed that she was curious about him, but the only way they could learn more about each other was by going to paradise.

Jin-young told her that he was curious too. But he still went to paradise two more times with someone else before picking Nadine.

The season ended with fans knowing Jin-young needed to decide between Nadine and Shin Seul-ki. At first, he stood next to Nadine for quite some time, which was shocking. But then he left to choose Seul-ki, who left inferno to be with Choi Jong-woo.

Nadine’s mom says she’d approve of her dating Jin-young

Nadine shares a YouTube channel with her mom, Nimo, and little sister. The newest video shows Nadine and Jin-young watching important moments between them. They then answered questions from fans. But Jin-young broke the fourth wall and asked Nimo a question.

“If Nadine and I were to go out. And say it’s a long-distance relationship. Will you agree with that?” he asked.

“I’d love that!” Nimo answered. “Oh my god! No!” Nadine shouted. “I knew it.”

The mother continued to talk about why she liked Jin-young. “The fact that he was a former soldier was so cool, in my opinion,” she said. “The job as a soldier needs diligence and self-control. That person has to have a strong mentality. So if that person were to go out with Nadine. I think I would say OK!”

He looked happy about this. “She holds me in high regard,” the former soldier told Nadine.

She looked at the camera and joked, “I’m scared.”

They assure fans that they’re friends

Jin-young prior to ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

They read comments from fans. One of them said they hoped Nadine and Jin-young will remain friends.

“Sure, why not?” Jin-young said in English. “We’re already friends, guys,” Nadine told fans. She also called him charming, and he said, “you too.”

They read another comment that claimed there was more of a sibling vibe between them. “But he has a really good personality, so I can be comfortable and have fun while we talk,” Nadine explained. “Maybe that’s why we seem like siblings.”

Jin-young said multiple times that they look good together. So he’s not afraid to flirt with the pre-med student. But for now, it looks like they’re just friends.