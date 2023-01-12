‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Why So-e Picked Han-bin Over Se-jun for Paradise

There are multiple reasons why people pick the person they choose for paradise on the Netflix show. They could be curious, crushing on that person, or good friends. Lee So-e revealed why she chose Kim Han-bin over Kim Se-jun after Single’s Inferno 2.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2 finale.]

So-e won a competition for paradise on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

The ladies had to wrestle for their last chance to go to paradise. So-e was one of the winners, and she surprisingly picked Han-bin. This paradise date wasn’t like the others.

“I felt this while living in inferno, but I think you’re a person who’s just naturally well-mannered,” So-e told him as they ate dinner. She thought he was like that only for his crush, Choi Seo-eun but realized later he was like that to everyone.

She explained why she chose him for paradise. Part of it was because she thought she’d have the most fun with him. “After thinking about it, I knew if I came with Jo Yoong-jae as expected, we’d be uncomfortable,” she said. “I would try not to be uncomfortable. But I know that I would feel[…]just weird.”

Han-bin said that situation might’ve hurt her since he knew Yoong-jae had already rejected her. He revealed he worried about her when she went to paradise with Se-jun.

The friends bonded over not connecting with their crushes. Fans didn’t get to watch the rest of their time together.

So-e picked Han-bin over Se-jun for paradise

The men and women watched the episode separately for a YouTube video. Han-bin answered if he was surprised that So-e picked him for paradise.

“That I didn’t see coming at all,” he said while laughing. “It was her precious chance. She picked me, so I did my best. We had so much fun.”

He revealed why he thought So-e was going to choose Yoong-jae. “Because talking there is different from talking on inferno. If only they had a chance to talk,” the cook said.

So-e admitted Yoong-jae was the first person who came across her mind when she won. “I said I won’t pressure him, but I thought it’ll be nice to go there with him at least once,” the actor said. “But I thought that wouldn’t be right.”

She then explained why she didn’t pick the man who took her to paradise. “So I was thinking about Se-jun next,” So-e continued. “I wasn’t sure about my feelings for Se-jun. I couldn’t choose him in case he might misunderstand. So I chose Han-bin.”

Who did So-e pick at the end of ‘Single Inferno 2’?

The final episode showed the cast making their final decisions. Se-jun and So-e chose each other and explained their feelings.

“I keep having you on my mind,” the tailor said. “Then I feel kind of nervous whenever you’re out of my sight. So I chose you because I couldn’t deny my feelings for you.”

So-e said she was discouraged before him. “I am so thankful to you for getting me out of that,” she said. They left the inferno holding hands.