’Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Jin-young Made the Same Mistake on ‘Love & Joy’

Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 spotlighted Seul-ki’s love triangle with Jin-young and Jong-woo. There were clear differences between Jin-young’s approach in his interest for the female contestant compared to Jong-woo. Fans watched as they became convinced Jong-woo would win her heart thanks to his persistence in confirming his feelings for her. On Single’s Inferno Season 2, Jin-young ultimately made one crucial error regarding his love interest and made the same mistake on Love & Joy.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Love & Joy.]

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Jin-young also starred in ‘Love & Joy’ | via Netflix

Seul-ki was unsure of Jin-young’s true feelings for her on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Jin-young arrived on the deserted island as a newcomer that would spice up the dating pool. His aloof and suave demeanor caught the interest of Seul-ki, and she caught his as well. It proved a bit of a pickle as Jong-woo lost some of his ability to get close to Seul-ki. But over time, his genuine kindness, concern, and outright affection for her proved to be a winning strategy.

Before the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, fans began to notice Jin-young would lose the battle due to one critical error. When trying to unravel her feelings and attraction to Jin-young, Seul-ki was unsure of how he really felt. The Single’s Inferno Season 2 hosts and fans agreed that Jin-young never gave her the validation she wanted.

To add to the dilemma, during their last conversation, Jin-young made the mistake of implying he still had time to figure out who he would choose. At that moment, Seul-ki’s demeanor changed. During the final selection, Jin-young said in his solo interview that he would try harder to show Seul-ki his true feelings outside the island. But many agreed it was too late.

After Seul-ki chose Jong-woo, she explained that his security in always choosing her first helped seal the deal. She decided to be with someone who liked her more from the start. It seems that Jin-young’s error in Single’s Inferno Season 2 also led to his downfall in Love & Joy.

The female contestants on ‘Love & Joy’ were also unsure of Jin-young’s feelings, like ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

The UDT soldier and Youtuber is no stranger to a dating series. Before joining Single’s Inferno Season 2, Jin-young was a cast member of the dating series Love & Joy. The series has a unique storyline. Best friends of the opposite sex live with other couples on Jeju island. While there, they were tested to see if they could only remain friends or develop feelings for each other or someone else.

Jin-young appeared with his friend Park Seo-young. The series took place in 2021, but it seems that Jin-young’s downfall in Single’s Inferno Season 2 also occurred on Love & Joy. During the finale, the male contestants had to pick the woman they had developed feelings for and see if she reciprocated. Jin-young did not pick his friend and chose Park Ji-eun.

For fans who watched Single’s Inferno Season 2 before Love & Joy, what Jin-young experienced feels like Deja Vu. Ji-eun also had to decide between two men, Jin-young and Ji-hoon. Like Single’s Inferno Season 2, Jin-young did not give a grand speech to express his feelings. In the end, Ji-eun chose Ji-hoon and claimed, “I’m not sure what Jin-young thinks.”

Like the Netflix dating series, Jin-young had failed to showcase his genuine emotions and have the person he was interested in feel secure in their feelings. On Love & Joy, Ji-hoon parallels Jong-woo, having been confident in his feelings toward his female love interest.

Jin-young’s relationship status after the Netflix dating series is unclear

On the dating series, Jin-young expressed he wanted to find someone to settle down with. He explained that since his discharge from the UDT, he had not been able to find the right person. But the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale had him leaving the island alone.

Since then, three couples have been confirmed or speculated to still be dating. The relationship status of each contestant is up to them to make public. For now, Jin-young is apparently still single and continuing his career as a Youtuber.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 is available on Netflix.