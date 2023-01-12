‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: The Main Reason Why Jin-young Lost Seul-ki in the Finale: ‘I Lost in Everything. Jong-woo Completely Defeated Me’

While fans had already guessed some of the main couples for the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, Seul-ki’s final decision had everyone in happy tears. The Netflix series had everyone on the edge of their seats as Seul-ki was stuck between her feelings for Jin-young and Jong-woo. But a few crucial moments contributed to why Jin-young ultimately lost Seul-ki in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale.

Seul-ki wanted to be with someone who liked her first

From the start of the dating series, Jong-woo’s heart belonged to Seul-ki. He admits that he initially had difficulty talking to her as she was popular among the other male contestants. But his ambition proved rewarding. He soon showed Seul-ki his immense kindness, like waiting for her to talk, becoming her friend, and assuring her that she needed to make decisions that made her happy.

While Jong-woo had a shot, the arrival of Jin-young added turmoil to the mix. The cool Jin-young immediately caught Seul-ki’s attention, and he also noticed her. Their trip to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2 had fans rooting for the couple for their inherent chemistry. Worry soon started to creep in for Jong-woo as he had yet to go to Paradise with Seul-ki and talk in a free environment.

During the men’s wrestling match in Single’s Inferno Season 2, brute strength won him his date with her. It became more evident that Jong-woo cared for Seul-ki and her feelings above all. Their being together seemed like fate when it was revealed that Seul-ki knew who he was and his cafe before the dating series.

In the series’ final episodes, Jong-woo remained truthful with Seul-ki and never denied that Jin-young had a chance to win her over. He even told her he would be ready for heartbreak if she chose someone else. But Seul-ki stunned everyone in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale when she chose Jong-woo.

Jin-young never had Seul-ki feel confident in their feelings for one another during ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Fans can all agree that there is one main reason why Jin-young lost Seul-ki in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale. While he, too, was between Nadine and Seul-ki, he acted too aloof for his own good. Unlike Jong-woo, Jin-young never made Seul-ki feel confident about her growing feelings for him. Even the hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 2 knew she needed to hear validation from him.

In a dating reality series where emotions run high, Jong-woo had at least given Seul-ki a sense of security. Jin-young sadly never did and often eluded to the idea that he still had time to figure things out. Above all, he was never straightforward in letting Seul-ki know that she was someone he was genuinely interested in. They have one final private conversation in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale. When Seul-ki asked if he had made his decision, he answered, “no.” But what followed further proved to Seul-ki she needed to move on.

Jin-young had stated there was still time to decide, and even a host commented, “He keeps staying out of her reach.” He further explained that he had hoped to find someone whose life was already established and could simply be with. His comment could have made Seul-ki feel even more insecure that she was not enough.

Jin-young later said in his private interview that “she” was still a student and was unsure if he could be there for her. But fans might also take his comment to be about Nadine in Single’s Inferno Season 2. Lee Da-hee also felt that what Jin-young said could have sounded like a rejection. He also put her on the spot during the bonfire when asking if she had more fun with him or Jong-woo.

Jin-young was too late in expressing his feeling during ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

One of the reasons some of the final endgame couples in Single’s Inferno Season 2 were easy to spot was the male contestants’ actions. Se-jun had made his feelings for So-e clear as day since arriving on Single’s Inferno Season 2. Yoong-jae also worked to prove to Seo-eun that she was the one for him. Following the pattern, Seul-ki choosing Jong-woo was the right decision.

But before she made her final choice, Jin-young told her, “I think I like you.” For many, this reveal goes both ways. It is the first time he has been clear about his feelings, but it could also mean he is not entirely convinced. In his interview, he admits he had realized he had difficulty expressing how he felt and apologized if it made things difficult for Seul-ki.

He explained that if they leave together, “I’m going to try and express how I feel about her some more.” But was it too late? Everything that Jin-young had said in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale could have been done earlier and likely changed the outcome somehow. He even admitted to Dong-woo that Jong-woo “defeated” him when it came to fighting for Seul-ki.

