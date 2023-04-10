Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Is Giving Kody ‘The Finger’ in New Pic With Boyfriend

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has left her marriage to Kody Brown after 26 difficult years in plural marriage and has finally found her happiness. The 50-year-old mother of six is now dating her new boyfriend, David Woolley, and just posted a photo that some fans believe is her giving her ex-husband “the finger.” Was it purposeful shade or purely coincidental?

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine takes a spontaneous trip to California with David and Truely

It seems like Christine is enjoying every second of her new life with her boyfriend, David, and her 12-year-old daughter, Truely. On Apr. 9, she took a “spontaneous” and “epic” trip to Universal Studios with her new man and tween daughter.

She posted many photos of herself, David, and Truely enjoying their time together on her Instagram account. The Sister Wives star went to California for the weekend and created some “core memories” for her daughter, Truely.

‘Sister Wives’ fans think Christine is giving Kody’ the finger’

In one photo, Christine, David, and Truely are smiling, each holding a donut from VooDoo Donuts. A fan pointed out that Christine has her middle finger up while holding her donut. “I think Christine’s secretly giving the finger to Kody,” they wrote (via Reddit).

Another fan pointed out another detail they believe is even more possible shade to Kody. “Zoom in on Truelys hat. THATS for Kody,” they wrote. Written on Truely’s beanie is the phrase, “Sorry, I can’t, I’m still social distancing.” This could be her shading her father’s ridiculously strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules that ultimately led to the dissolution of the Brown family unit.

Whether or not these things are shade at Kody or not, many fans know that Christine being in a loving and healthy relationship is enough revenge.

Christine and David’s relationship timeline

In early 2021, Christine divorced Kody after many difficult years in plural marriage as a third wife. The single mom moved to Utah to be closer to her children, grandchildren, and parents. She settled into her home in Murray, Utah, and started online dating. Nearly two years after her divorce, Christine announced her new boyfriend, David, in a Valentine’s Day post on her Instagram.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley | Instagram

Their Facebook accounts show Christine and David became official on Dec. 10, 2022. David, a 59-year-old father of eight, has constantly been posting about his “queen,” Christine. He even posted a sweet mirror message Christine left for him that read, “I love you, my king.” Some family members think the pair is moving too fast but think it’s OK because they are happy.

The love birds have been posting adorable photos of their relationship on their Instagram accounts, and most of Christine’s followers are thrilled to see her so happy with David. Some Sister Wives fans suspect Christine is showing off so much of her relationship to get back at Kody for all the years he didn’t appreciate and cherish her.

Perhaps Christine’s middle finger was just an accident, but maybe it was a hidden message to her ex.

Sister Wives Season 18 is rumored to return in September 2023 to TLC.