‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Hopes Janelle and Christine Are ‘In Love’ and ‘Together’ in Another Universe

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, jokingly wishes her mom would have ended up marrying Janelle Brown. The Sister Wives star is “satisfied” with the thought that the two former sister wives are “in love” and “together” in “another universe.”

Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Gwendlyn jokes that mom Christine should marry Janelle

In November 2021, Christine announced that she had decided to divorce Kody Brown after 26 years of marriage. And shortly after, on the finale of Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle announced that she decided to separate from Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Christine and Janelle weren’t always close as sister wives and fought because of feelings of jealousy. However, after raising their combined 12 children and relying on each other, their relationship grew very close. With Kody’s time split between work and his four wives, it was almost like Janelle and Christine were the two moms who raised the majority of the family’s children.

And with Kody out of the picture, Janelle and Christine’s relationship blossomed into a lovely friendship. Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, joked in one of her Sister Wives reaction videos on her YouTube channel that Christine and Janelle make a great team and should have just married each other.

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine said that her daughter, Gwendlyn, often jokes with her about her sexuality because of her many “girl crushes.” But the Sister Wives star confirmed she’s straight and is only romantically interested in men. Gwendlyn came out as bisexual when she was 18 years old. The now 21-year-old Gwendlyn is engaged to her partner, Beatriz Queiroz, and is planning their wedding.

Gwendlyn hopes that Janelle and Christine are ‘in love’ and ‘together’ in ‘another universe’

Christine and Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn, has been reacting to Sister Wives episodes from season 17 via her Patreon. In her reaction video for episode 12, Gwendlyn talks about Janelle and Christine’s special relationship.

The episode documents Christine’s final day in Flagstaff after she divorces Kody, sells her home, and packs up her belongings in a moving truck. Janelle comes to support Christine by bringing coffee to her, wishing her well on her new adventure.

Gwendlyn calls Janelle and Christine “cute” together and says they’re the “perfect team.” The Sister Wives star said she hopes “in another universe, they’re in love, and they’re together.” While the reality is much different, Christine is “satisfied” with that sweet thought.

Janelle and Christine’s current relationship statuses in 2023

In February 2023, Christine announced that she started dating someone “exclusively” for the first time after her divorce. The mom of six finally shared the identity of her boyfriend with the world on Feb. 14 in a romantic Valentine’s day post, where she called him the “love of her life.” The Sister Wives star has been dating 59-year-old David Woolley since Dec. 10, 2022. The Sister Wives star has posted many adorable photos and videos of her enjoying her new romance with David.

As for Janelle, based on the event surrounding her separation from Kody, they’ve likely been separated since the summer of 2022. During the reunion, Janelle told the host, Sukanya Krishnan, she’s “happy, really happy” since separating from Kody. He was, of course, upset by how she had been openly enjoying her life without him.

In 2023, Janelle appears to enjoy her single life and newfound freedom. She has been traveling back and forth to the East Coast to be near her grandchildren and working on becoming the healthiest version of herself. She recently posted the joys of “grandma life” with an Instagram post introducing her newest granddaughter, Josephine Lee Brush.

While Christine and Janelle will never be in love or in a relationship, their friendship seems to be going strong. Sister Wives fans are eager to catch up with the dynamic duo on season 18, which is rumored to drop later this year.