All of the ‘Sister Wives’ Stars’ Relationship Statuses in 2023

The Brown family is nearly unrecognizable from the polygamist family Sister Wives audiences were introduced to in season 1. After all the massive changes in 2021, here’s a rundown of the Sister Wives star’s relationship statuses in 2023.

Christine Brown is in a relationship with David Woolley

After publicly announcing her divorce from Kody Brown in November 2021, Christine Brown moved to Murray, Utah, with her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Brown, to start over. The mother of six ended her marriage to Kody after 26 years and six children. After nearly two years of being single, Christine announced she’s dating someone exclusively.

The Sister Wives star finally shared the identity of her man with the world on Feb. 14 in a romantic Valentine’s day post, where she called him the “love of her life.”



Christine’s boyfriend, David Woolley, is 59 years old and has eight children to add to Christine’s six children. In 2014, his first wife died, leaving him with young children to raise alone. He is currently living in Herriman, Utah, with his many grandchildren.

After going public about their relationship, Christine and David revealed they have been dating since Dec. 10, 2022, as per their “in a relationship” status changing on Facebook.

Janelle Brown is separated and single

On Sister Wives Season 17’s ‘One-on-One’ reunion special, which aired in December 2022, Janelle and Kody announced their separation. Janelle decided to separate from Kody after 29 years of spiritual marriage. Kody’s issues with their six children made Janelle feel she had to choose between them and him. Janelle quickly chose her kids and grandchildren.

The reunion was filmed in October 2022. Janelle said she and Kody had been separated for “several months.” Based on the timeline, Janelle and Kody’s actual separation likely happened months earlier, in the summer of 2022.

Janelle told the reunion host, Sukanya Krishnan, that she’s “happy, really happy” since separating her life from Kody. Meanwhile, he expressed how upset he was seeing how easily Janelle had moved on. “Janelle has made it very clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me,” he said.

Janelle appears to be enjoying the single life, traveling back and forth to the East Coast to be near her grandchildren and working on becoming the healthiest version of herself. She recently posted about the joys of “grandma life” with a sweet Instagram post introducing her newest granddaughter, Josephine Lee Brush.

Meri Brown is divorced and single

Kody ended his complicated marriage to his first wife, Meri Brown, after nearly a decade of working on their relationship. The Sister Wives stars posted a joint statement (via Instagram) about their decision to “permanently terminate” their 32-year-long marriage.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” they wrote in the statement.

Meri has been living independently from the family for many years. She is focused on maintaining her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, spending time with her child Leon Brown, and exploring self-love.

On Valentines Day 2022, Meri gave a “relationship status” update on her Instagram Stories when she posted the quote, “Relationship Status: committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude.”

Robyn Brown is married to Kody Brown

Kody brought Robyn Brown into the family as a fourth wife. Now, she’s Kody’s only remaining wife. In Sister Wives Season 1, Kody married Robyn legally after four years together in 2014.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody admitted that he spent most of the time with Robyn and her children. Christine and Janelle have pointed out Kody’s blatant “favoritism” toward Robyn and her family. After legally marrying Robyn in 2014, Kody adopted the three children from her previous marriage and they also share two children.

With Kody’s marriages to Christine, Janelle, and Meri over, he and Robyn are now a monogamous couple. There are rumors that Robyn and Kody will add more wives to the family in Sister Wives Season 18, but fans will have to tune in to find out if that turns out to be true or not.