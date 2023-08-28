'Survivor 45' is almost here, and fans want to know more about the cast. Here's the rumored list of 18 castaways, plus their tribe divisions.

CBS’s Survivor 45 is here soon, and fans can’t wait to see the 18 new cast members hit the Fiji beaches and attempt to outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition. Survivor changed a lot through the years, and the game continues to evolve each season. Here’s what fans should know about the Survivor 45 rumored cast listing and tribe divisions at the start of the season.

[Spoiler alert: Survivor 45 cast spoilers ahead.]

‘Survivor 45’ cast and tribe divisions

The Survivor 45 rumored cast and tribe divisions are here. The season begins with three tribes of six cast members with 18 castaways total.

Blue Tribe:

Brando Meyer (22): Software developer from Seattle, Washington



Bruce Perreault (46): Navy veteran/insurance agent from Warwick, Rhode Island



Jake O’Kane (26): Law school graduate from Hanson, Massachusetts



Katurah Topps (34): Civil rights lawyer from New York, New York



Kellie Nalbandian (29): Nurse from New York, New York



Kendra McQuarrie (30): Bartender from Salem, Massachusetts



Red Tribe:

Austin Li Coon (26): Business student from Chicago, Illinois

Drew Basile (22): Grad student from Birmingham, Michigan

Niko Alsup (30): Martial arts instructor from O’Fallon, Illinois

Dianelys ‘Dee’ Valladares (26): Sales development representative from Miami, Florida

J. Maya (23): Singer/songwriter from the San Francisco Bay Area, California

Julie Alley (49): Associate attorney from Nashville, Tennessee



Yellow Tribe:

Emily Flippen (28): Financial analyst from Washington, D.C.

Hannah Rose (32): Counselor from Baltimore, Maryland

Sabiyah Broderick (27): Truck driver/Marine Corps veteran from Decatur, Georgia

Brandon Donlon (25): Content producer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kaleb Gebrewold (28): Sales and marketing coach from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada

Sean Edwards (34): School principal from Provo, Utah

Fans think the Blue Tribe stands as the strongest

The rumored Survivor 45 cast members and tribe divisions give fans a clue as to what the dynamic of each tribe might look like. And several fans on Reddit think the Blue Tribe seems the strongest from the start.

“The frontrunner of the three tribes, in my opinion,” a fan on Reddit wrote. The fan agreed with other fans who believe that Brando Meyer, the 22-year-old software engineer, likely doesn’t stand a chance. “I do agree, Brando is definitely the first of this tribe to go,” they continued. “However, that could be well into the pre-merge, as this tribe appears to be clearly physically dominant. I’m not sure where the other five will end up, but I’m sure they’ll all make it quite far.”

The same user doesn’t have high hopes for the Yellow Tribe. “I honestly don’t see much in this tribe,” they wrote. “It’s between the two other tribes. Sabiyah is clearly not going to mesh with the rest of the tribe, and I predict she’ll be the first out. I could maybe see Emily, Sean, and Hannah forming an alliance, with Emily eventually flipping on them to be on the side of Kaleb and Brandon.”

The Blue Tribe welcomes back Bruce Perreault. Bruce was medically evacuated from Survivor 44 after hitting his head during a challenge. While he didn’t play the game long, he has some idea of what’s to come, as he’s hit the beaches of Fiji in the recent past. And he’ll undoubtedly play more carefully moving forward given his unfortunate end in season 44.

Survivor 45 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

