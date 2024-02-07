In a TikTok video, Tammy Slaton opened up about how much her life has changed for the better since having weight loss surgery.

Tammy Slaton is feeling better than ever. The 1000-lb Sisters star – who once weighed more than 700 pounds – recently opened up about how much her life has improved since her life-changing weight loss surgery in 2022.

In a Feb. 6 TikTok video, the reality TV personality admitted that prior to going to rehab and shedding hundreds of pounds, she “was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed, and just mean.”

“Everybody hated me,” she added.

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star hit ‘rock bottom’ before her surgery

Tammy, 37, has previously said that she was at “rock bottom” when she went to rehab. She was at her highest weight ever when she entered the Ohio facility. Almost immediately after arriving, she experienced a life-threatening medical emergency that resulted in her being put in a medically induced coma. For a time, it seemed like she might not survive.

Tammy pulled through, and after she recovered, she decided to make some big changes. She committed to losing weight and eventually qualified for bariatric surgery. Now, she barely recognizes the person she once was.

“I had this ‘I don’t care attitude’ back then,” Tammy said in the TikTok video. “I still do, but not as bad. I’m working on myself still.”

Since losing weight, she’s gotten much better at managing difficult emotions.

“When I get mad now, I might blow up, but then I shut down and I start thinking about what happened. And I apologize if I have to or whatever,” she said.

“I try not to let things get to me anymore like they used to,” Tammy went on to say. “If I got a hate comment back in the day, I would freaking lash back out. Now I [still] do, but I try do it respectfully.”

Tammy Slaton on her attitude change: ‘I smile a lot more’

Tammys said that her shift in attitude has improved her relationships with her family. In earlier seasons of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy’s siblings often had to manage her outbursts and deal with her stubbornness. Now, she’s the one helping them. In a recent episode, she tried to calm down an agitated Amy Slaton after a huge fight with their other sister Amanda Halterman.

“I personally have seen a lot of growth in myself in how I treat people and my family,” Tammy said. “And just my attitude and how much happier I seem. I smile a lot more.”

Tammy, who now weighs less than 300 pounds, also said her world has gotten so much bigger since she’s lost weight.

“I just came back from Disney World. I actually got on a ride,” she shared. She’s also gone on a hot air balloon ride and taken her first plane trip.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this three years ago,” she said.

“I can finally say I’m living life,” she said. “I appreciate what God has made. The land is beautiful … I value life now. Where before, I hated it. I hated everything about life.”

1000-lb Sisters is streaming on Max.

How to get help: To connect with mental health resources near you, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.

