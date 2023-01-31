Tammy Slaton Says ‘Don’t Come for Me’ in Candy Review on TikTok

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton doesn’t want any of her TikTok followers “coming for her” in the comments. The TLC celebrity recently reviewed several freeze-dried candies on the social media platform and asked users to “be nice” in their replies. Find out what else Tammy had to say from the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center amid her weight loss journey.

Tammy Slaton | TLC

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 reveals Tammy gained weight back in rehab

The Slaton Sisters are back in all-new episodes of the TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters. In season 4, episode 2, doctors revealed Tammy gained some weight back after re-entering rehab at the conclusion of season 3. The season 4 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters revealed Tammy had reached her highest weight ever when she re-entered rehab, but she did lose weight while in treatment.

“The last time I weighed in, I was 573,” Tammy told the cameras before weighing in at the end of the episode. This was 144 pounds less than what Tammy weighed in at in the season 4 premiere.

“I still have to make it down to 550 to be approved for bariatric surgery,” Tammy added. “I’m probably going to be 10 pounds away from my goal. … Seeing the numbers go up, it’s one of my worst fears.”

At the end of the episode, Tammy’s weigh-in reveals she gained back 10 pounds. Her weight was 583 pounds, which she called “frustrating.”

“You work so hard every day to keep the weight off and to lose more weight, and you see the numbers going back up,” Tammy said at the end of episode 2. “Right now, I’m done.”

Tammy Slaton urges fans to ‘be nice’ about her eating candy on TikTok

Since re-entering rehab, Tammy has been very active on social media. She will frequently post videos to her TikTok account and recently took to the social platform to warn fans about a spam account pretending to be her.

On Jan. 30, Tammy shared a three-part video reviewing freeze-dried candies from Freeze Dried Emporium. From peach rings to cinnamon roll salt water taffy and chocolate caramel puffs, Tammy showed off the sweets and sampled a few on camera. In the final video she shared, Tammy clarified how much she ate.

@tammyslaton2020 @freezedriedemporium925 part three thank you so much and yall have a blessed day ♬ original sound – Tammy willingham

Related Tammy Slaton Issues Warning to Social Media From Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center About Scam Account

“I only ate two bites of everything,” Tammy said, explaining how she didn’t open half of the bags the company sent to her. She added: “The skinniest person can eat a whole freaking bag of those and nobody says nothing, but when a big person does, ‘You don’t need that!’ Be nice in the comments. Not just to us, but to everybody.”

Per her request, many fans left nothing but love for Tammy in the comment section of her TikTok post. “Tammy you’re killing it,” reads one comment. “You don’t owe anyone a explanation. Love watching your journey.”

Many of Tammy’s followers have noticed her progress based on social media posts. However, the TLC series has yet to reveal how much weight Tammy has lost in rehab. Based on her TikTok videos, Tammy’s trach has been removed since filming the first half of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4.

“You’ve lost so much weight, but grown so much,” another comment reads. “I’m so damn proud of you!” Another TikTok user said: “The last thing you need to be doing is defending your actions. We see you, and you are doing amazing things. Love respects and snacks!”

Catch up with Tammy and Amy Slaton in season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on TLC.