Tarek and Heather’s ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ Is a Flop, but Will Likely Get Season 2

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa recently launched their new HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, and viewers are saying it’s a flop. But will the reality star couple get a second season of the Flip or Flop spinoff? Here’s why the show may continue even though the audience is largely unimpressed.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa | Rich Polk/Getty Images

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa star in the new HGTV show ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

In June 2022, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa announced via matching Instagram posts that they would star in a new HGTV show called The Flipping El Moussas.

“Beyond thrilled to finally share some really exciting news!” the reality star couple captioned photos of themselves posing together in several houses. “After many conversations, we’ve finally made one of our goals a reality and are excited to announce our all new series, The Flipping El Moussas with HGTV coming in 2023!”

Tarek and Heather revealed that they would not only star in the show but also executive produce it. “We are thrilled to be starring in and executive producing the show together and filming is already underway,” they wrote. “Bringing our expertise together from each of our worlds has been so much fun.”

Besides house flipping, the show also focuses on the personal lives of the Selling Sunset star and the Flip or Flop star.

“We’ll also be giving a little peek into our everyday lives with the kids, our loved ones and our journey to grow our family,” Tarek and Heather wrote. “Who’s excited to check out The Flipping El Moussas?!”

‘The Flipping El Moussas’ is a flop, according to viewers, but may still have a second season

Viewers have deemed The Flipping El Moussas a flop. The show scored 4.1 out of 10 on IMDb, with reviewers saying the show is “beyond bad” and “a total disappointment.” Google audience reviews are even worse, with an average rating of 1.4 out of 5 stars. And on Reddit, multiple discussion threads highlight viewers’ frustrations with Tarek and Heather on their new show.

ShowBuzzDaily says the HGTV show has average ratings, so it remains to be seen if there will be a second season.

His ex-wife, Christina Hall, has the spinoffs Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country. The coast series, which focuses on her life and work in California, has a 3.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb, while the country show set in Tennessee received 5.4 out of 10.

Tarek’s solo Flip or Flop spinoff, Flipping 101, has filmed three seasons so far, with the upcoming third season premiering on May 18. Flipping 101 has the highest scoring reviews of all the Flip or Flop spinoffs with a 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Although Christina in the Country just wrapped its first season, all the other Flip or Flop spinoffs were renewed for multiple seasons. So, if history is any indication, The Flipping El Moussas will get a second season, even if viewers think the show is a flop.

What does the future hold for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa?

Even if The Flipping El Moussas doesn’t get a season 2 (and it most likely will), Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have plenty to keep them busy.

In January, Heather gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a baby boy named Tristan Jay. Tarek also has two other children from his previous marriage. And the couple recently launched a line of home goods called Home by Them.

Although Selling Sunset season 6 will air soon, Heather revealed that she has “not been called back” about filming season 7.