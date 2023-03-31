‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Hasn’t Been ‘Called Back’ for Season 7: ‘It’s Frustrating’

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa recently revealed that, although season 7 is currently filming, she has “not been called back” about appearing on the Netflix show. Here’s how Heather, who just gave birth to her first baby, feels about the show hesitating to call her back after her maternity leave.

Heather Rae El Moussa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Heather Rae El Moussa will appear on ‘Selling Sunset’ seasons 6

In June 2022, Heather Rae El Moussa revealed that Selling Sunset had been renewed for seasons 6 and 7. She shared an Instagram post featuring photos of herself with several cast members, including fellow realtors Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald.

“THIS IS MAJOR NEWS!” Heather captioned the post. “Selling Sunset is officially renewed for Seasons 6 & 7! And it’s all thanks to the continuous support that you have all shown us and the show…so thank YOU!”

She added, “I’m so excited to begin filming again with my @theoppenheimgroup family! What’s everyone hoping to see on the upcoming seasons?”

At the time of the announcement, the real estate agent was pregnant with her first child. Heather is also the stepmother to her husband Tarek El Moussa’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. The Selling Sunset star gave birth to her son, Tristan Jay El Moussa, on Jan. 31.

Heather Rae El Moussa admitted ‘it’s frustrating’ she hasn’t ‘been called back’ about ‘Selling Sunset’ season 7

In a March 29 interview with E! News, Heather Rae El Moussa revealed that although Selling Sunset season 7 had started filming, she had not been called back about returning to the Netflix show.

“I want to know the drama. There’s cast shakeups – how is it to be back? We’re hearing all kinds of rumors,” the hosts asked Heather and her husband, Tarek.

“Well, season 6 is coming out soon. I don’t think they’ve announced the air date but soon you guys will find out,” Heather said. “Season 7 is filming right now but I’ve been off [on] maternity leave, and I’ve been excited to get back to work, and so far I’ve not been called back.”

“Wait, what?” the host asked in astonishment.

“Yeah,” said Heather.

“You’re ready to work, and they have not called you to film,” the hosts repeated.

“I’ve not been called back,” the Selling Sunset star confirmed.

“How do you feel about that?” the hosts asked.

“Well, it’s been a little frustrating,” Heather responded. “So I’m not sure what’s been going on.”

The hosts assured Heather that she was “fabulous on the show,” “a mainstay,” and “one of the reasons the show has been such a huge success.”

Heather responded that she is “an OG” and has been on the show since the pilot, which came out in 2019.

The Netflix star will still be on TV on her new show ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

Even if Heather El Moussa does not return to Selling Sunset for season 7, fans can still watch the reality star on her new HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas.

On March 2, Heather made an Instagram post sharing her excitement over the new real estate show. “Tonight’s the night!! I cannot wait for you guys to see my first Flip ever!” she wrote. “If you were to tell me eight years ago when I just got into real estate that I would be on a show with my husband, flipping houses… I probably would’ve laughed. My background has always been in luxury, high end real estate so you’ll get to see how that plays out with me joining this whole new world of real estate!!”

She added, “I was also pregnant with Tristan throughout the entire filming process but it was still a secret in the few few flips.”

Heather ended the post by thanking her fans for their ongoing support. “Thank you guys for supporting me through every chapter of my life and I’m excited for you to watch this mama flip some houses!!”