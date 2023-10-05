Just days a after she watch Travis Kelce play football for the second week in a row, Taylor Swift was spotted sending out a secret signal to her rumored new man.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making waves with their rumored romance, and it appears that the duo might communicate through more than just words. The pop icon recently stepped out in New York City wearing a shirt that may have been more than a fashion statement.

Meanwhile, the NFL star hasn’t been able to wipe the grin off his face when questioned about the speculated relationship. The pair seems to be in tune from fashion choices to public appearances.

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce a signal with epic shirt

Swift stepped onto the New York City streets in an ensemble that seemed to nod subtly to Kelce, whom she’s been linked to romantically.

Per Page Six, the singer donned a retro-styled Daydreamer tee that featured the promotional artwork for Shania Twain’s 1995 blockbuster song, “Any Man Of Mine.”

In this iconic country song, Twain spells out her ideal partner’s must-have qualities. These characteristics include understanding her flaws, treating her kindly, and rolling with her sometimes indecisive nature.

“I can be late for a date — that’s fine,” the lyrics say. “When I cook him dinner, and I burn it black, he’d better say, ‘Mmmm, I like it like that.'”

Swift has long admired Twain, publicly expressing her affection for her on social media last year. She also invited her to the Eras Tour more recently.

So, it could just be an homage to one of her musical influences.

Then again, this isn’t the first instance where Swift has hinted at her emerging relationship with Kelce through her wardrobe choices.

All the times Taylor Swift sent the Kansas City Chiefs star a subtle message

In the latter half of September, rumors about the pop star’s romantic ties with Kelce began to circulate. Not long after, she was seen wearing a costly Foundrae pendant adorned with an opal, Kelce’s birthstone.

Decked out entirely in Kansas City Chiefs’ colors, she ardently rooted for her new love interest at Arrowhead Stadium a few weeks ago. She perfectly coordinated a team-issued windbreaker with New Balance 550 sneakers in red, black, and white hues.

The affection appears to be a two-way street; Kelce showed up to the same game sporting a distinctive blue-and-white denim ensemble from KidSuper Studios.

Promptly recognizing the romantic link, the brand rechristened the outfit the 1989 Bedroom Painting set in tribute to the singer.

In the spirit of Twain’s song, it’s clear that Kelce, too, knows the importance of openly supporting and taking pride in his significant other.

Travis Kelce is all smiles when questioned about new romance

Kelce seems head over heels for Swift.

On a recent episode of the Chasin’ It podcast with hosts Chase Daniel and Trey Wingo, Kelce grinned ear-to-ear, discussing his budding romance with the famed singer.

Quizzed about the spotlight their relationship has attracted, Kelce acknowledged he was unprepared for the media buzz but is content with how things have unfolded.

Their relationship became tabloid fodder after Swift arrived at a Chiefs game in Kansas City late last month.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner was seen in a VIP suite beside Kelce’s mother, Donna. Kelce and Swift later exited the venue together, setting off to an exclusive afterparty where they appeared quite cozy.

On a later episode of his podcast, New Heights, Kelce was all praises for Swift. According to Page Six, he noted she had left a great impression on everyone around them.

“She looked amazing,” Kelce shared. “Everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her. Everybody was talking about her in a great light.”