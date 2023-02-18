Taylor Swift’s Aura Isn’t Moonstone Like She Sings in ‘Bejeweled,’ Says Celebrity Psychic

Taylor Swift sings about her “moonstone” aura in her Midnights song “Bejeweled,” but according to a celebrity psychic, the singer’s aura is a different color. Here’s which colors the psychic said she sees around Swift and what they mean.

Taylor Swift | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift sings about her ‘moonstone’ aura in the song ‘Bejeweled’

Midnights, Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, came out in October 2022. The record features the song “Bejeweled,” in which Swift warns her lover to show her some attention and appreciation before it’s too late.

“‘Bejeweled’ is a song that I think it’s really about finding confidence when you feel that it’s been taken away, for whatever reason,” the singer said (per Songfacts). “You know, you’re feeling insecure, you’re feeling taken for granted… One of the things we love to do at night, ’cause we love to go dancing, we love to put on an outfit that makes us feel good, and we love to feel like we’re still bejeweled.”

Swift mentioned her aura in the Midnights song. She sang, “Sapphire tears on my face, sadness became my whole sky/ But some guy said my aura’s moonstone just ‘cause he was high.”

Taylor Swift’s aura isn’t moonstone like she sings in ‘Bejeweled,” according to a celebrity psychic

According to a celebrity psychic, Taylor Swift’s aura isn’t moonstone like she sings in “Bejeweled.” On Oct. 21, Mystic Michaela shared an Instagram post explaining that Swift’s aura is purple and yellow, and what that means for the pop star.

“Taylor has a purple and yellow aura, and it’s always been beautiful… but lately… it sparkles. It glows. It’s ignited,” she wrote. “The sparkles are visible in the chills she gives us, the universe she brings us into and in our own ability to see ourselves wrapped up in the vulnerable words she lays out for us.”

And in a Feb. 10 Instagram post, Mystic Michaela used Swift as an example of how yellow auras can find value in things others have forgotten. “I see that yellow auras strive to create order from chaos, beauty from disarray,” she wrote. “And in doing so, they feel the healing begin.”

Swift won multiple awards for the 2021 version of her 2012 song “All Too Well,” including the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year and the Grammy Award for Best Music Video. The track is widely believed to be about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, making it the perfect example of how yellow aura Swift took an older song and turned it into something new and healing.

“It’s a validating thing, to have someone notice what others tend to leave in shambles,” the psychic wrote. “And I see that yellow auras do this for us, they see the things we left to collect dust… and they show us a renewed hope in how beautiful and practical they can be.”

The celebrity psychic explained why someone might have seen the singer’s aura a different color

Mystic Michaela sees Taylor Swift’s aura as yellow and purple, but she explained why someone else might have seen a moonstone aura like the pop star sings in “Bejeweled.”

Moonstone is a shiny crystal, and it can flash many different colors. “Moonstone is a bit of a shimmery stone, and its spiritual meaning is about ebb and flow,” the psychic told Elite Daily.

Mystic Michaela said the man in Swift’s song might have picked up on her aura because the singer has an effect similar to moonstone. “Just like moonstone itself, she helps us connect to our own intuition in the words she writes and music she gives us,” the psychic said. “Through so much of her work, we connect to ourselves. Which is what moonstone is for.”