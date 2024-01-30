Does Kailyn Lowry's nanny think she's a bad mother? Here's her nanny's Instagram post, which may have targeted the 'Teen Mom 2' star.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has seven children to care for after giving birth to twins at the end of 2023. Her life is more hectic than ever, but she thankfully has a nanny who helps her with daily tasks. Unfortunately, Kailyn and her nanny may have had a falling out. Here’s what her nanny posted that insinuated Kailyn is a “horrible” mother.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry’s nanny alluded that Kailyn is a ‘horrible’ mother

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has a lot on her plate with seven kids, and it appears she may not be on excellent terms with her nanny, Natalie. Natalie reportedly posted a meme to her Instagram Stories that may be directed at Kailyn. The meme insinuates that Kailyn is a “horrible” mother to her seven kids.

“You’re a great mom on Facebook. Too bad you’re a horrible one in real life,” the meme reads, according to The Sun. Natalie posted the text, “Imagine that ‘Fakery Bakery’ moms …,” over the meme.

It’s unclear what happened recently to possibly prompt this response from Kailyn’s nanny. Fans suspected Natalie and Kailyn may have had a falling out in the past few years, as Natalie used to post photos of Kailyn’s children to Instagram. In 2020, Kailyn posted photos showing Natalie’s son’s birthday party, but fans slammed her for attending a large gathering during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite the rumors, Kailyn and Natalie were on good terms in 2023. Kailyn brought Natalie to Thailand to celebrate the reality star’s 30th birthday. At the time, Kailyn called her nanny “one of the best people in my life,” according to Reality TitBit.

How does Kailyn Lowry know her nanny, Natalie?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has quite a history with her nanny, Natalie. According to Reality Titbit, Kailyn knew Natalie’s son, Keith, before she ever knew Natalie. Kailyn explained the situation to a fan who asked about it on her Instagram Stories.

“Keith is Natalie’s son. We went to college together, and when he introduced me to her, we clicked right away, and now I’m closer to her than him,” Kailyn explained. “Still love him, though.” Kailyn also revealed that Keith was someone she considered family, though some fans wondered if they dated.

When Kailyn announced she was expecting twins, she posted a clip of her telling her nanny. “I’m about to go get Natalie’s reaction,” Kailyn says to her phone camera while in the car. She then walks into her home to see Natalie on the couch. “I’m having twins,” Kailyn tells her. Natalie looks stunned by the news.

“This is embarrassing for Kail,” a fan commented on Reddit. “Natalie looks like she knows her job is about to get way more difficult.”

Chris Lopez reportedly posted the same quote

It’s unclear where Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry stands with her nanny in 2024. But fans know she doesn’t have a good relationship with her ex, Chris Lopez. Chris and Kailyn share two kids, Lux and Creed. And Chris frequently posts about his distaste for Kailyn on Instagram. According to fans on Reddit, he posted the same quote Natalie posted to her Instagram that insinuates Kailyn is a lousy mother.

“Chris reposted the same thing! With the quote ‘Snapple facts. Now email that,'” a fan commented.

Kailyn hasn’t made any comments about the meme just yet, so fans will have to wait and see if she mentions it later.

