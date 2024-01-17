Ex-Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is known for controversy with her family, husband, and other MTV stars. In the past, she had a well-known feud with Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s father, Randy Houska. Randy frequently commented on Jenelle’s situation with her husband, David Eason. In January 2024, Jenelle reminded fans of this feud with a Facebook post. Here’s what Jenelle posted about Randy, insinuating David broke her jaw.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans posted about Chelsea Houska’s father suggesting David Eason broke her jaw

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans consistently makes headlines over her husband, David Eason. And she’s also not afraid to share when she feels others are acting unfairly toward her online. Jenelle has a known feud with Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy Houska. Randy criticized Jenelle’s actions on Twitter, and Jenelle fought back.

“It is good to scream at each other in front of the kids; it teaches them great things,” Randy Houska once tweeted after witnessing Jenelle fight with her mother in Teen Mom 2, according to Radar Online.

“Hey fat f***, I am so sick of you commenting on my life,” Jenelle tweeted back. “Go tend to your own family. You don’t know a f***ing thing I’ve been through.” She later deleted the post.

As for Randy and David, Randy took issue with David when David shot Evans’ family’s French bulldog. David claimed the dog bit the couple’s daughter.

“Didn’t Jeffrey Dahmer kill pets?” Randy tweeted at the time, according to Us Weekly. “You aren’t ‘protecting your family’ when you shoot a 10-pound dog that your daughter was tormenting.”

More recently, on Jan. 17, 2024, she reposted images to Facebook of Chelsea wishing her father, Randy, a happy birthday. Jenelle added her own commentary with the post. “Happy Birthday to the man that told the internet my jaw had to be realigned because of ‘an injury I probably had before’ even though he’s not my dentist and never was (lol didn’t want to bring it up again but everyone still believes it),” she captioned.

Jenelle Evans thoroughly discussed the broken jaw rumors in the past

So, what went down between Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, Randy Houska, and the fractured jaw rumors? Jenelle once posted clips to her Instagram Stories explaining the situation from her standpoint.

Jenelle started her Instagram Stories by stating she went to a dental specialist to fix her overbite. “He was going to realign my jaw because I have a really bad overbite,” she explained, according to clips posted to Reddit. “So, that’s why I’m getting Invisalign, because I have a really bad overbite.” She added that when she was sharing the news about her dental journey and overbite, she had a retainer in her mouth to retrain the way her jaw moved.

“Well, after I shared this news, weirdly, Chelsea Houska’s dad, Randy, tweeted this,” Jenelle stated, showing the tweet from Randy that read, “Jaws are re-aligned after they have been un-aligned.”

“Randy has hated David [Eason] for awhile,” Jenelle said. “So, Mr. Randy was trying to insinuate that my husband was hurting me when it wasn’t true.”

David Eason faces a felony child abuse charge in 2024

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, faces a felony “assault by strangulation” charge in January 2024. This follows Jenelle’s son, Jace, accusing David of an assault that occurred in September 2023, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reveals. Jenelle and David allegedly learned of the felony charge after reading an article published by The Sun.

“Jenelle and David had no clue about the felony charge until they read The Sun‘s article on Friday,” a source shared. “They were not told by the court or the attorneys or anyone. This just happened. They may not even know that the felony charge is for assault [by strangulation].”

Jenelle took to social media following the news, as she denied that any abuse had happened.

