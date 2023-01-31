‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Who Is Christina Mandrell’s Ex-Husband, Blake Dennis?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 features Christina Mandrell on a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. Christina seems like an early frontrunner in the series and certainly caught Zach’s attention from the beginning. Here’s what to know about her ex-husband, Blake Dennis, and her divorce.

Christina Mandrell wasn’t afraid to make an entrance for Zach Shallcross. While she didn’t receive the First Impression Rose, she made enough of an impression to receive the first one-on-one date in the season. According to Reality Steve, her date will be featured in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2.

“This was the date at the Anaheim Hills golf course and then at the Orange County Mining Company for dinner,” Reality Steve wrote about the one-on-one. “Christina got a rose.”

It seems like Zach might be Christina’s perfect match, and their date goes well. According to her ABC bio, she wants a serious partner who accepts that she has a daughter. “She is a mom to her amazing 5-year-old daughter, Blakely, who she lives to make happy,” the bio reads. “Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together. Christina is looking for a partner she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way.”

Who is Christina Mandrell’s ex-husband, Blake Dennis?

Christina Mandrell’s relationship with her ex-husband, William B. “Blake” Dennis, will surely come up during her one-on-one date in The Bachelor Season 27.

According to Life & Style, the two were first seen together in 2012. Christina was around 17 years old at the time. In an Instagram post she added in 2013, she indicated she and Blake had been dating for a year. “Happy one year anniversary to the one and only @blakedennis106,” she wrote. “I’m so blessed to have you in my life, and I hope this is just the first of many years that I am able to spend with you! Love you!”

Christina and Blake had their wedding on May 2, 2015. They had their daughter, Blakely, in December 2016. They officially divorced in March 2021 after nine years together. Us Weekly reports they first separated on Nov. 1, 2020.

Blake’s Instagram shows him with his daughter and current girlfriend. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and spends a lot of time on the lake and duck hunting.

Christina and Blake seem on good terms in 2023. In 2022, Christina posted on Instagram that she, her daughter, and her ex-husband’s new girlfriend were having sleepovers. She posted another video in June 2022 that made fun of her ex-husband and his girlfriend fighting in front of her while they all hung out on a boat.

Why did they divorce?

So, what happened between Christina Mandrell and her ex-husband, Blake Dennis? Life & Style notes they divorced over “irreconcilable differences,” and she also noted “inappropriate marital conduct.” They asked to divide their assets equally, and Christina took the house. She also receives $414 per month in child support from Blake, as she received primary residential custody of their daughter.

Fans will be interested to see how Christina and Zach Shallcross’s relationship pans out given Christina’s marriage and child.

