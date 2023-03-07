‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Zach Shallcross and Greer Blitzer Both Post Instagram Stories in Texas

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 is in full swing, and Zach Shallcross is still handing roses to the woman who received his First Impression Rose. The Bachelor contestant Greer Blitzer made a fantastic impression on Zach at the beginning of the season. And now, she and Zach are both in Texas simultaneously — and posting to their Instagram Stories.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Greer Blitzer and the season’s winner.]

Greer Blitzer in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 lead Zach Shallcross is back in Texas, per his Instagram Stories

Zach Shallcross has taken the women around Europe in The Bachelor Season 27. But he’s back in Texas, according to his Instagram Stories. On the evening of March 4, 2023, he posted a photo of a sign that says “Terry Black’s Barbecue,” and the sign indicates he’s in Austin, Texas.

“Best BBQ no question,” Zach captioned the post.

Before the show, Zach lived in Austin, Texas, but he’s originally from California. Given the photo, it seems he’s still located in Austin.

Fans on Reddit noticed Zach posted this on his Instagram Stories around the same time contestant Kaity Biggar had her podcast episode with Click Bait With Bachelor Nation. Many fans think it’s not a coincidence.

“No way that by accident he wrote this caption and didn’t know Kaity said [the] same thing on [the] Click Bait podcast,” a fan wrote. “Plus, are [we] really supposed [to] believe that randomly he decided stay in Austin this week and Kaity happened to be in Austin this week …?”

Greer Blitzer also posted photos of her in Texas at the same time as Zach Shallcross

The women in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 6 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Not only is Kaity Biggar in Austin, Texas, but Greer Blitzer is in Texas, too. The contestant is reportedly from Texas but now lives in New York City. Greer posted photos to her Instagram Stories around the same time as Zach showing her having fun at a Texas fair.

The first photo Greer posted is blurry, showing her and her friend’s faces very close to the camera. The second photo she posted shows a giant billboard with snack options, including curly fries and “Texas-sized” corn dogs. Another photo shows Greer chowing down on a turkey leg. The following few photos show a lit-up Ferris wheel and Greer and her friend sitting and posing.

Greer posted the same photos from her Stories in an Instagram post. “Feeling under the weather & asymptomatic,” she captioned the post as a callback to her getting coronavirus (COVID-19) in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6. Greer wasn’t able to spend time with Zach Shallcross in episodes 5 or 6 due to him having coronavirus and then her getting the virus right after.

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: How far does Greer Blitzer get?

The Bahamas look great on you, ladies ? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/5aOsYeDWSt — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 14, 2023

Is it a coincidence that Greer Blitzer and Zach Shallcross posted photos from their evenings out in Texas around the same time?

It appears it must be. According to The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers from Reality Steve, Greer doesn’t make it past The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7. While she returns after getting coronavirus (which, given what happened to Logan Palmer in The Bachelorette, seems unexpected), she’s sent home during the next rose ceremony. Given this, we highly doubt Zach and Greer will hang out together in Texas after the show.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

