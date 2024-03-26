Joey Graziadei explained his complex family dynamic in 'The Bachelorette.' Now, his parents are back for 'The Bachelor' Season 28 finale.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 finale is here, and Joey Graziadei has to choose between Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Early spoilers promised fans an “unprecedented ending” this season — and many spoiled viewers know what’s coming. But before Joey makes his final choice, Daisy and Kelsey meet his family. Here’s what to know about Joey’s parents after their divorce, including where they stand now.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 finale spoilers ahead.]

Do Joey Graziadei’s parents get along? Where they stand post-divorce

The Bachelor Season 28 finale features Joey Graziadei’s parents and siblings. Fans who watched Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette likely remember that Joey’s parents are divorced. His father, Nick Graziadei, and his mother, Cathy Pagliaro, split when Joey was in kindergarten after his father came out as gay.

Joey spoke about his parents and their divorce on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast after Charity’s season. He explained that he discussed talking about his dad coming out with his dad before heading on TV. “I wanted to make sure he was OK with me sharing his story because it’s something that’s affected me, but it’s really his life. … He was comfortable, and he trusted me on how I would, at least, carry myself and talk about it, that it would be done in the right light.”

So, do Joey’s parents get along despite their divorce? According to Joey, they remained civil. He calls them “amazing co-parents” and told Us Weekly that The Bachelor has brought the whole family closer.

“They’ve been so supportive. I’m so lucky to have my family through this,” Joey said. “I think that one of the most beautiful things about this show is [how] it’s brought my family closer together. They just have been in my corner.”

Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson meet his family during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 finale

The Bachelor Season 28 finale shows Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson meeting Joey Graziadei’s parents and siblings. While Joey meets Daisy and Kelsey’s families, it’s their turn to see if they fit into Joey’s family.

Sneak previews of the episode show how Daisy and Kelsey act upon first meeting. Daisy told the cameras that she worried his family wouldn’t be able to “see” her for who she was. “I really need today to go well,” she said.

Daisy then told Joey’s family about her past illness and cochlear implant. She then teared up while talking about her experience on the show. “Honestly, this whole experience, it has changed my life,” she said. “And that’s because of him and who he is. And I know that’s a lot because of the people who love him.”

Kelsey also teared up while visiting Joey’s family. She talked about her mother, whom she’s still grieving.

“I know that she would love Joey,” Kelsey said of her mother. “He’s got, like, the best heart.”

Joey’s mother remarked on the difficult decision that Joey was going to have, as he had two amazing women to choose from.

Joey Graziadei said his family enjoys being on camera

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Joey Graziadei with Jesse Palmer | Disney/John Fleenor

Joey Graziadei talked to the Chicks in the Office podcast about his family reappearing in The Bachelor Season 28.

“They’re veterans now,” Joey said of his family. “They’re used to this now. We did the hometown package before, and I’m like, ‘Why do you guys, like, you’re liking this.’ And then by the end, when we do the hometowns when people come, and my family comes, they’re like veterans. I’m like, ‘OK, you guys got this.’ They’ve been nothing but supportive. I’m lucky to have such a loving family.”

Joey noted that his family had concerns over him becoming the lead. But they trusted in his ability to navigate the process. “They’re worried about how much the lead gets scrutinized and is under a microscope, and they just want to make sure that they’re feeling good,” he said. “… They have faith in me, and that’s all I can ask for.”

The Bachelor Season 28 finale airs on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.