'The Bachelor' Season 28 favorite Maria Georgas stated who she thinks is a better fit for Joey Graziadei between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 is nearly over, and Joey Graziadei has to choose between Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Daisy and Kelsey were early frontrunners in the competition, and Joey has fallen in love with both of them. Fan-favorite contestant Maria Georgas has an opinion regarding who Joey should choose. Here’s what she said about his connection with Kelsey.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 finale spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Maria Georgas thinks Joey Graziadei should choose Kelsey Anderson

Kelsey Anderson in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 finale will show fans an ending they’ve never seen before in the history of Bachelor Nation. Joey Graziadei has to choose between two amazing women: Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Joey’s connection with Daisy burned bright initially, as she received the first one-on-one date this season. While his connection with Kelsey took more time to grow, he fell deeply in love with her and could see himself effortlessly meshing into her family.

Maria Georgas was a fan-favorite contestant this season, as she brought the personality (and drama). The Canadian had a blast with Joey, though he sent her home after hometowns. Maria has an opinion regarding who she thinks Joey should propose to.

“If it was up to me and I got to pick who I think is good for Joey, I, personally, would pick Kelsey,” Maria told Extra TV. “But, I think that both of the women are amazing. It’s going to be a hard decision for him moving forward.”

Who will become the next star of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Maria Georgas in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 | Disney/John Fleenor

Joey Graziadei has to make a difficult choice in The Bachelor Season 28 finale. Early spoilers suggested Joey gets down on one knee for Daisy Kent. However, Reality Steve changed those spoilers midseason after releasing additional information regarding Joey and Kelsey Anderson. Now, the new spoilers indicate that Joey proposes to Kelsey, sending Daisy home with a broken heart.

Does this mean that Daisy will become the next star of The Bachelorette? Reality Steve spoke on the Reality Steve Podcast about the next star. He believes it’s between Daisy and Maria Georgas, with production leaning toward Daisy.

“I’m telling you right now — I do not know who it is going into tonight, and I’m assuming we’re going to get the answer tonight,” Reality Steve said regarding the finale and After the Final Rose special. “But, from the things that I have been hearing, some clues that I’ve been given, it’s leaning toward Daisy.”

Joey Graziadei is ready for fans to see how his season ends

Bachelor Nation lead Joey Graziadei and the woman he proposed to have been living in secrecy since the end of The Bachelor Season 28 finale. Joey said he’s ready for it all to be over so he can move on with his life. And he’s also prepared for the finale rumors to end.

“I have a level of excitement because I am ready to get to being back to Joey again,” he told Us Weekly. “Joey the Bachelor has been so fun, but this is a lot. It’s a lot to go through; it’s a lot to take in from time to time. I’m just ready to have the answer and everything be out there. Whatever happened, whatever people think, all these different theories. I’m ready for it to all be to rest and I can kind of know and have whatever it was be coming out, and then we can just kind of move forward.”

The Bachelor Season 28 finale airs on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.