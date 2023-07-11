Charity Lawson sends 1 contestant home during their 1-on-1 date in 'The Bachelorette' 2023 episode 3. Here's who she sends packing.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues on in San Diego, California, for episode 3. Charity Lawson meets up with her 14 remaining men for more one-on-one dates, more group dates, and another rose ceremony. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers note Charity sends one of the men home during his one-on-one date this week. Here’s who heads home.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding episode 3 and future eliminations.]

Charity Lawson and Warwick Reider | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: Charity Lawson sends Warwick Reider home during his 1-on-1

Charity Lawson heads on two one-on-one dates in episode 3. She takes Brayden Bowers on a date to Petco Park, and they spend their afternoon with golden retrievers. Charity then invites Warwick Reider on the next one-on-one date. They spend the day at Belmont Park, a beachside amusement park.

While Warwick appeared to be on this season for all the right reasons, he fails to impress Charity. According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, she sends Warwick home during their one-on-one, making him one of the four men she sends home during episode 3. Warwick doesn’t get a rose, but Brayden does.

It’s unclear if fans will see Warwick on Bachelor in Paradise 2023. Spoilers from Reality Steve note that at least two of Charity’s men reportedly hit the beach at the start of the season, though neither of them was Warwick. However, with fans calling for more Asian representation in Bachelor Nation, viewers are hopeful they’ll see him in Paradise or perhaps as the star of The Bachelor in the future.

Who else does Charity Lawson send home during their one-on-one dates this season? According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve, Warwick is the only cast member eliminated during his date in this way. But there are additional episodes with shocking eliminations. In episode 4, Brayden Bowers reportedly gets sent home during the group date — another first this season.

The show then takes a turn in New Orleans, as there’s reportedly no rose ceremony for the final six. Spoilers note Charity took Joey Graziadei, Dotun Olubeko, and either Aaron Bryant or Xavier Bonner on one-on-one dates, leaving the remaining three to go on a group date. Reality Steve notes there’s no rose ceremony because every rose was handed out during dates.

“There was no rose ceremony in New Orleans. Roses were handed out on dates,” Reality Steve wrote. “Either Xavier or Aaron had a one-on-one in between Joey and Dotun’s on April 7, and it was somewhere in the Bayou. Then, the three-person group date was on April 9.”

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.