Charity Lawson has to make tough decisions in 'The Bachelorette' 2023 episode 3. Here's who receives a rose and who goes home.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues on to the third rose ceremony. Charity Lawson spends episode 3 on two more one-on-one dates and one group date to get to know her contestants better, and she sends four men home. Here’s who goes home in episode 3, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding episodes 3 and 4.]

Men from ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 episode 2 group date | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: Who goes home during the episode 3 rose ceremony?

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers note four men head home in episode 3.

The episode begins with Charity Lawson meeting the 14 remaining men in San Diego, California. There are two one-on-one dates that happen in this episode — one with Brayden Bowers and one with Warwick Reider. Charity and Brayden spend the day at PetCo Park, where they hang out with golden retrievers and have a picnic together. Warwick and Charity spend their day at the Belmont Amusement Park.

The other 12 men — Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Caleb Balgaard, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joey Graziadei, John Buresh, Michael Barbour, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, and Xavier Bonner — head out on a group date. The date involves a Barbie-inspired sing-off where the men have to make their own lyrics to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun. JoJo Fletcher and her husband, Jordan Rodgers, host.

According to spoilers, Sean wins and then receives one-on-one time with Charity.

Finally, when it comes to the rose ceremony, several men go home. Charity doesn’t give a rose to Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, and James Pierce.

Charity Lawson sends 1 contestant home during their 1-on-1 date

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Charity Lawson sends three men home at the rose ceremony, but four men are eliminated in episode 3. Sadly, this means Warwick Reider heads home during his one-on-one date. This marks the first time Charity sends someone home during their personal date with her.

Warwick didn’t receive too much screen time during the first two episodes of The Bachelorette, so fans likely had high hopes that he’d hit it off with Charity and make a memorable impression. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead, the season’s most controversial cast member, Brayden Bowers, did receive a rose on his one-on-one, which is sure to cause major drama in the house.

Episode 4 promises major drama with Brayden Bowers

While Brayden Bowers remains in Charity Lawson’s good graces in episode 3, The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve state everything changes in episode 4. According to the spoilers, Charity sends Brayden home during the group date in episode 4. It’s unclear exactly what transpires, but early previews show Charity crying, and her tears are likely a result of this elimination.

Previews for episode 3 show Brayden doubting an engagement at the end of the episode, which could be a clue as to what goes down between himself and Charity on the group date. Charity hopes for an engagement by the end of the show.

“The only doubt I have is an engagement,” Brayden tells the other men.

“With past relationships, ignoring the red flags made me feel foolish,” she states in a promo posted to Twitter. “That rose on his chest — who’s to say I can’t clip it off?”

This occurs after the other men in the house warn Charity that Brayden brings “spring break” energy to the house, implying he’s not serious. Additionally, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, warned her early on that he was not here for the right reasons.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

