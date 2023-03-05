‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Did Brooke and Ridge Have a Prenup or Postnup?

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are a super couple on The Bold and the Beautiful. Although they’re each other’s destiny, they can’t seem to stay together. The couple has divorced several times, but luckily there’s been no fights over finances.

The Forresters and the Logans are wealthy families on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful is about the glitz and glam of the fashion world. Many of the families on the soap opera are wealthy. The Forresters are one of the richest clans on the show. Family patriarch Eric Forrester (John McCook) built a vast business empire and is reaping the benefits.

Eric and his family live in mansions and wear the best designer outfits. They take their private jet whenever they need to jet off for business or a getaway.

The Logans were a middle-class family but have since grown to expand their wealth. Brooke’s business savvy and her marriages to the Forrester men earned her many luxuries. Her sister Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) also enjoys living it up at the Forrester mansion with her Honey Bear. Also, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) got plenty of money from her divorce from Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and her job at Forrester Creations.

Throughout the decades, many characters, including Brooke and Ridge, have married multiple times. With each marriage, one must wonder if the couple had a prenup.

Did Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester have a prenup?

Brooke and Ridge have taken several trips down the aisle on The Bold and the Beautiful. Most of the time, their unions ended in heartache. Wealthy people often play dirty in divorce court as they fight over finances. That’s why many opt for a prenup or postnup to protect their assets.

The CBS soap opera has had many couples deal with prenups. When Eric married Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) in 2016, he chose not to have her sign a prenup to get back at his disapproving family. Later when Eric had a stroke, Quinn took over ownership of Forrester Creations since she was Eric’s wife.

As for Brooke and Ridge, many fans wondered about their prenup and ownership of her home on a Soaps.com message board. “Didn’t Brooke get the house in one of her divorces from Ridge? I hope she had a prenup saying the house stays hers in case of another divorce,” wrote one commenter.

“Ridge gifted the house to Brooke before one of their marriages,” another fan replied.

“Ridge had that much faith in Brooke to buy her a mansion; how wrong he could have been,” another viewer wrote.

Why did Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester break up on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Brooke and Ridge have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 1987. Their marriage has been plagued by many issues, including infidelity, Brooke’s mistreatment of Ridge’s kids, and Ridge’s feelings for Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). The couple’s most recent split was because of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scheme.

Ridge believed Brooke called CPS on Thomas and dumped her without any explanation. After getting an annulment, Ridge wasted no time in proposing to Taylor. But the Tridge wedding was interrupted when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) exposed Thomas’ scheme. Ridge hightailed it back to Brooke, but he was rejected after both Brooke and Taylor dumped him.

Brooke could’ve chosen to take Ridge to the cleaners if she wanted. Her taking Ridge’s Forrester Creations shares and firing his children would’ve made for good drama. However, the writers chose not to go that route.

So Ridge’s fortune is safe. Hopefully, the next time he marries, he’ll have his bride sign a prenup.