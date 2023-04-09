‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Even Wyatt Actor Darin Brooks Doesn’t Know Where Flo Is

As a long-running soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful has been known for its dramatic plot twists and turns. That includes having some characters go MIA and then returning to the show months or even years later.

One character who has been noticeably absent from the show for a while now is Flo, played by Katrina Bowden. Flo’s disappearance has left B&B fans wondering what happened to her. Even her on-screen partner, Wyatt, played by Darin Brooks, doesn’t seem to know where she is.

Flo has been missing from ‘B&B’ for over a year

B&B fans have had a rocky relationship with Florence Fulton. The character was introduced to the show in 2019 in a storyline involving the illicit adoption of Hope Logan’s presumed-dead child. Flo stayed in Los Angeles and reunited with her high-school sweetheart Wyatt Spencer, who she’d never stopped loving. She also found a new family when Shauna Fulton revealed that the late Storm Logan was Flo’s father.

Unfortunately for Flo, the Logans disowned her when they learned about the baby fraud. Wyatt even dumped her for his ex-girlfriend, Sally Spectra. Luckily, Flo was ultimately redeemed in the eyes of B&B fans when she donated a kidney to save her aunt, Katie Logan. Eventually, she and Wyatt reconciled and even got engaged… until she vanished.

Flo has not appeared on B&B since July 2021. And even though she was a central character in the show’s plot, there has been no mention of her whereabouts. With no explanation from the show’s writers, fans have been left to come up with their theories. Some have speculated that she may have left town, been written off the show, or met with some unfortunate fate.

Even Wyatt actor Darin Brooks doesn’t know where Flo is

In February, Brooks and fellow cast member Scott Clifton appeared on Bold Live. The show’s supervising producer, Casey Kasprzyk, acknowledged that he had received several comments from fans asking the same question: “Where in the world is Flo?“

Kasprzyk directed the question to Brooks, Flo’s on-screen fiance. The actor jokingly flung the question straight back at him, saying, “I’m going to kick that one right back to ya. Where is Flo, Casey?” Clifton chimed in: “Yeah, Casey, where is Flo?”

“Well, I know where Katrina is, but I don’t know where Flo is,” explained Kasprzyk. Kasprzyk then inquired whether Brooks maintained contact with Bowden. The actor then revealed that he and his on-screen fiance hadn’t been in touch lately because of their busy schedules.

“To be honest, we’ve been so swamped lately,” he said. “We’ve been like two ships passing in the night. I’ve seen her posting stuff. I know she’s been in Hawaii a lot. I’m like, ‘Oh, cool!'”

Clifton then made a comical suggestion that Flo had been stuck in the Forrester elevator for a year and a half with no one coming to rescue her. “That elevator, it’s set really far back. Nobody uses it!” added Brooks. So, it seems like Flo’s fiance has also been left in the dark about her disappearance.

What has Katrina Bowden been working on since leaving ‘B&B’

Since her last appearance on B&B, Bowden has been focusing on her film career and has landed several roles in various movies. According to IMDb, the actor appeared in the Australian survival horror film Great White in July 2021. In 2022, she starred in Hallmark’s The Most Colorful Time Of The Year and Dead Wrong.

The New Jersey native also has several upcoming works, including Senior Moment, Fishbowl California, and Old Dads. So while B&B fans miss Bowden’s portrayal of Flo, the actor has been busy with other projects.

Only time will tell whether the character returns to the show. If she does return, we’d love to see what drama the show creates for Flo and Wyatt. Until then, we will have to continue speculating about where she has gone and when she will return.