‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Finn’s Vengeful Side Has Fans Begging for Him to Be a Darker Character

John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is the resident hero on The Bold and the Beautiful. The handsome doctor is a protective husband and father. With Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) still on the loose, fans might see a different side of Finn.

Finn vows to protect his family from Sheila Carter on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

In the first two years of his The Bold and the Beautiful run, Finn has undergone many challenges. Most of Finn’s problems stem from his birth mother, Sheila. When Finn first met Sheila, he was willing to give her a chance, despite the warnings of his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

But Finn soon learns how dangerous Sheila is when she shoots him and Steffy. While Steffy survived, Finn was presumed “dead.” But thanks to his adoptive mother, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), he got a second chance at life.

Grieving for Li and desperate for Steffy, Finn pulls his strength to fight back against Sheila today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/d8PSRga5n1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 26, 2022

Yet, Finn was still in danger after Sheila got rid of Li and took over caring for Finn. Despite Sheila’s efforts to hold him captive, Finn was rescued by Li and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Finn reunited with Steffy, while Sheila went on the lam and faked her death.

But now that everyone knows she’s alive, Finn’s going into protective mode.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans love the character’s vengeful side

Although Finn is a good guy, his personality has been criticized for being too robotic. However, the Sheila storyline has allowed him to show his emotions. Finn’s anger and quest for vengeance toward Sheila have fans seeing his new side.

On a Twitter thread, The Bold and the Beautiful fans want to see more of this new Finn. “@ writers, please write Finn like this more often, and so glad he’s back front burner again!” wrote one user.

“I love Finn in this mode. Finn hunting down Sheila!!” declared one viewer.

“Yes, WE NEED ANGRY FINN to get his mother SHEILA and put her in PRISON!!!” another commenter replied.

Is Finn’s dark side about to emerge?

Although Finn’s always been a calm guy, he becomes angry if someone hurts him or his family. Sheila’s caused much pain to his family, and he won’t let her do it again. Bill’s blackmail thwarts Finn’s hopes of sending Sheila to prison. To protect Steffy’s mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), from jail, Finn agreed not to press charges.

We’ve got some BOLD blackmail to start the year! ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/T2OIjizr6p — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 2, 2023

With Sheila roaming free, Finn is on high alert. Although he’s warned her to stay away from him and his family, she won’t listen. Sheila won’t stop trying to worm her way into Finn’s life. But the more she pokes the bear, the more trouble she faces.

There’s only so much Finn can take before he snaps. One day Sheila will go too far, leading to dire consequences. Sheila’s reign of terror needs to end, and Finn might be the one to stop her. But will his heroic actions lead to his darker side?

A darker Finn could spell trouble for his marriage to Steffy and other characters who’ve wronged him.