‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: What’s Next for Ridge Upon His Return?

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is a leading man on The Bold and the Beautiful. The playboy fashion designer has lots of chaos in his work and home life. Like every character, Ridge needs a break from the drama. After a brief vacation, he’s returning to find some surprising changes.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye I Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Ridge Forrester is returning to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

For the past three decades, Ridge’s love life has been the main focus of the CBS soap opera. His never-ending love triangle with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is a front-burner storyline. The situation between the trio took an unexpected turn in December 2022.

Ridge again found himself waffling between the two women. He was set to marry Taylor until he discovered his son Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was behind the CPS scheme that ended his marriage to Brooke. Ridge apologized to Brooke, but she wasn’t ready to take him back. Neither was Taylor.

Excited to see what happens next? ? #BoldandBeautiful Is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/fMsCWJRHde — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2022

The two women decided Ridge wasn’t worth fighting for and dumped him. After being dumped by both women, Ridge focused on punishing Thomas. Ridge and the Forrester Creations board fired Thomas.

Shortly after giving Thomas the ax, Ridge left town. The fashion designer missed a lot during his two-month vacation, but he’ll get caught up soon. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Ridge will return on Mar. 15.

Will ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ reignite his famous love triangle?

The big question regarding Ridge’s return is which woman will be his love interest? Ridge was still one between Brooke and Taylor, but the women decided for him. During Ridge’s absence, Brooke and Taylor have become friends. But their bond will be tested by Ridge’s reappearance.

The waffling playboy will come between the galpals. Brooke is Ridge’s destiny; they’ll always have that special connection. Even when Ridge and Brooke were divorced, he couldn’t stop thinking about his Logan. Maybe during his time away, Ridge realizes Brooke is the one for him and fully commits to her.

However, Ridge’s love for Taylor will be an issue. When Ridge learns of Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) blackmail toward Taylor, he’ll go into protective mode. Ridge will make sure that no one harms Taylor, not even Bill. Ridge’s main priority is protecting his family, and he isn’t going to let the mother of his children go to prison.

Taylor’s ordeal will bring her and Ridge closer. Perhaps the thought of losing Taylor to prison will jolt Ridge and set up an actual Tridge reunion.

Ridge Forrester disagrees with the Forrester Creations changes

Upon his The Bold and the Beautiful return, Ridge will be ready to get back to work. However, he’ll be in the mix of the latest Forrester Creations drama. Although Thomas was fired, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) want to bring him back for the Hope for the Future line.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Thomas share a warm father and son moment. pic.twitter.com/NI54DRoume — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 7, 2022

Thomas is going to therapy and making amends as part of his plan to change. While everyone else is willing to give Thomas a chance, Ridge might be reluctant. Ridge has been down this road with Thomas before, and Thomas always lets him down.

There’s a lot of tension between father and son which will play out in the Forrester Creations drama. Ridge will feel that Thomas is a liability and halt his son’s return to the company. With Ridge standing in the way of his career, this could push Thomas back to his bad self. This time with Ridge as his target.