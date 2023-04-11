‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: How Old Is Hope Logan Actor Annika Noelle?

Hope Logan has been a long-running character on The Bold and the Beautiful. As the youngest daughter of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), she is an important part of the show and has been a fan favorite for decades. Several actors have played Hope over the years, and each of them brought something different to the role.

A brief history of Hope Logan

This #BoldandBeautiful performance by Annika Noelle get an 11/10 from us ? pic.twitter.com/ZCqsIx17oV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 11, 2021

Hope Logan was born as a result of an affair between Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe. Her birth was controversial as her father was married to Brooke’s daughter, Bridget, at the time.

Tension and drama marked Hope’s early years, as her parents’ complicated love lives caused upheaval. As she grew up, she became a central figure in many of the show’s major storylines. She was often torn between her loyalty to her family and her desire for independence and love.

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, and Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | CBS Photo Archive/Contributor

Over the years, Hope’s plotline has focused largely on her love interest Liam Spencer and her rivalry with her stepsister Steffy Forrester. The two sisters used to compete for Liam’s affection. But that storyline was shelved when Steffy started dating Dr. John Finnegan. Hope is Beth’s biological mother, her daughter with Liam, and the stepmother of Douglas Forrester, Thomas’ son.

With time, Hope has become one of the most beloved characters on B&B. Her romantic and family dramas continue to captivate viewers worldwide.

How old is Hope Logan supposed to be?

Getting ready to watch a classic B&B. We get to see Kim Matula's version of Hope today! @TheKimMatula By chance are you watching?! @BandB_CBS @CliftonsNotes Scott?! https://t.co/7PjpPA978F #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/sD9DNVM18b — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapsdotcom) May 7, 2020

Hope Logan’s original birthdate was July 2, 2002, which would make her 20 years old today. But Hope, like many soap opera kids, was SORASed in 2010, forcing the program to change her birth year. SORAS (soap opera rapid aging syndrome) refers to the practice of making a character age more quickly than would be consistent with the passage of time in real life or the plot of the show in question.

Child actors portrayed hope between 2002 and 2009. By 2007 she looked to be about five years old. On Dec. 4, 2009, it was revealed that Kim Matula (21 years old at the time) would play the dramatically aged version of the character. Matula joined The Bold and the Beautiful cast on Jan. 11, 2010, but sadly left the show on Nov. 5, 2014.

The rapid aging of characters like Hope can be confusing, but it is done to add more drama to a show. According to Soap Central, B&B showrunner Bradley Bell explained the reasoning behind Hope’s dramatic aging. “Aging the character of ‘Hope’ to a teenager allows us to bring the next generation of ‘Logans’ to the forefront, as well as play a broader range of the ‘Forrester’ vs. ‘Logan’ story.”

According to Fandom, Hope’s birthday is now July 2, 1992, making her 30 years old today.

How old is Annika Noelle?

Get your first look at B&B's Annika Noelle as the new Hope Logan, plus her first air date has been revealed. https://t.co/Qot9DzqrWK @KatherineKellyL #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/F9RyBqS99K — Amy Mistretta (@AmyMistretta) November 30, 2017

Born on Dec. 24, 1986, Annika Noelle is 36 years old. According to Soap Opera Digest, the actor was cast as Hope Logan in November 2017 and made her TV debut on Jan. 8, 2018, at the age of 32.

Noelle was cast into a role with high expectations because her predecessor, Kim Matula, had portrayed the part for four years. She quickly won over audiences with her portrayal of Hope and was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Noelle had previously appeared on Bree Does Comedy, Venice the Series, and Chasing Life before her B&B casting. She has been playing Hope since 2018 and hasn’t announced any intentions of leaving the show. And while Noelle is slightly older than Hope is supposed to be, she has been doing a perfect job of bringing the character to the screen.