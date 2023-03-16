Is ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Preempted on Mar. 16 and 17?

The Bold and the Beautiful entertains viewers five times a week with its fashion drama. While the CBS soap opera airs new episodes daily, sometimes the broadcast gets interrupted. Fans will have their favorite daytime serial preempted this week.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will be preempted on Mar. 16 and 17

Viewers tune in daily to catch the latest Forrester and Logan drama. But like many soap operas, The Bold and the Beautiful is often preempted. Most of the preemptions are because of holidays or breaking news.

Soap fans will miss out on new episodes of the CBS show on Thursday, Mar. 16, and Friday, Mar. 17. According to Soaps.com, the interruption is because of March Madness coverage.

A weekly recap of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The week of Mar. 13 is short for The Bold and the Beautiful because of the preemption. But there was a lot of drama happening this week. The latest turmoil concerns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) returning to work at Forrester Creations.

After showing signs that he’s changing for the better, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) agreed to rehire him. However, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was against the idea. Given Thomas’ past scheme to break up his marriage, Liam is right to be concerned about Hope and Thomas working together.

Liam gave Hope an ultimatum in working with Thomas. While Hope initially agreed with Liam, she went behind his back and rehired Thomas. When Liam learned of Hope’s decision, he was furious. Cracks are beginning in Lope’s marriage, much to Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) delight because he wants Hope and Thomas together.

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) returned after a two-month absence. The fashion designer was stunned by the recent developments at Forrester Creations regarding Thomas. Ridge’s next move might further strain the father and son duo’s tense relationship.

When will new episodes air?

As long as there are no other preemptions, The Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect new episodes to resume on Monday, Mar. 20. According to TV Season & Spoilers, it’ll be a dramatic week.

Never count Sheila Carter out…it could be a big mistake. ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/frcKD1fbok — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 12, 2023

The fallout from Thomas returning to Forrester Creations is a massive topic. After hearing from Liam about Hope working with Thomas, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is concerned about hsi daughter’s safety. The protective papa will express his worries to Hope, who’ll ensure Deacon that everything will be fine.

Meanwhile, Deacon’s lady love Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), is in for a surprise. Deacon overhears Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) plans for Sheila and warns her. Could Bill’s surprise be a romantic gesture like an engagement ring? Or does the Spencer Publications CEO has something sinister planned for Sheila?