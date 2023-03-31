‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Apr. 3 – 7: Finn Becomes a Hero

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Apr. 3 through 7 reveal a week of shocking decisions. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) makes a move to protect his family, while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) delivers important news. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Finn’s heroic action

Finn’s life has been turned upside down since the arrival of his birth mother Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Despite everyone’s warnings, Finn was willing to give her a chance. However, he soon learned why Sheila shouldn’t be trusted.

Sheila is responsible for shooting Finn and his wife Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Because of Sheila, Finn almost died and was torn away from his family. After his torturing ordeal, Finn vowed never to let Sheila hurt his family.

But thanks to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Sheila is still roaming free, leaving the Forrester in fear. However, things are about to take an interesting turn in this storyline. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Finn is about to become a hero.

Perhaps he becomes involved in Bill and Ridge’s secret mission by being used as bait to trap Sheila. Or maybe Sheila goes to the hospital after her fall, and Finn contemplates letting her die.

Li Finnegan gains the upper hand over Sheila Carter

Sheila’s reign of terror is inching closer to ending according to SoapAsk. After learning of Bill’s work with the FBI, an enraged Sheila attacked him, but accidentally fell off the balcony. Sheila survived the fall and managed to escape. While she was lucky to escape, the next turn of events might seal her fate.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) gains an advantage over Sheila. Finn’s adoptive mother and his birth mother have been engaged in a fierce rivalry the past year. Li almost lost her son because of Sheila, and she’s not going to let it happen again.

If Sheila ends up at the hospital under Li’s care, the doctor might see it as an opportunity to permanently get rid of Sheila.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester delivers shocking news

While the Forresters and the Logans were dealing with Sheila and Bill’s twisted romance, Ridge was nowhere to be found. Unbeknownst to them, Ridge and Bill were secretly working with the FBI to take down Sheila. However, their plan has hit a snag now that Sheila knows and has escaped.

According to Celebrating the Soaps, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Ridge finally lets his family know about his plan. It’ll be interesting to see everyone’s reactions to the news. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) might view Ridge and Bill as heroes. However, Steffy and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) might hold a grudge because of Bill’s blackmail.

Unfortunately for the Forresers and Logans, they’re still in danger with Sheila on the loose. Unless someone stops her before she gets to them.