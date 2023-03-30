‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Ridge’s Heroic Actions Win Over Brooke

Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) return to The Bold and the Beautiful started with a bang. The fashion designer has turned secret agent as he works with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to take down Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). With Sheila’s reign of terror ending, it’s time Ridge returns to his family.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Ridge Forrester returns with news for his family on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Most of Ridge’s storylines include his love triangle with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). After 30 years of waffling between the two women, Ridge got a dose of his own medicine. Brooke and Taylor decided to stop fighting and dump the playboy fashion designer.

After being dumped, Ridge left to clear his head. Many expected his love triangle to reignite when he returned, but the writers had a shocking twist. Ridge has been secretly working with Bill and the FBI to take down Sheila. After all the pain Sheila has caused his family, Ridge wants to remove Sheila from their lives.

Here's where we left off on #BoldandBeautiful last week! Tune in TOMORROW to see what happens next! While we wait, catch up on last week's episodes on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Nmx7jCeN6q pic.twitter.com/BFHZY3liwz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 19, 2023

Sheila’s tumble from the balcony is setting up a potential exit. With Sheila out of the picture, it’s time for Ridge to come out of hiding. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Ridge returns to tell his family about Sheila.

Ridge will have much explaining and apologizing to do. But everyone, including Brooke, will view him as a hero.

Ridge Forrester’s actions land him back in Brooke Logan’s good graces

Before Ridge’s departure, he was in the dog house with Brooke and Taylor. Since he was indecisive about choosing between them, the ladies decided for him. But Ridge’s return and heroic actions will land him back in the good graces.

The famous love triangle will be restarted now that Ridge has redeemed himself. Brooke and Taylor were fine without Ridge, and they became best friends. However, their friendship might be tested by Ridge’s next decision.

Ridge needs to decide which woman he wants. While many would love for him to reunite with Taylor, Brooke has his heart.

Is a Bridge reunion coming on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

The Bold and the Beautiful has been implying that a Bridge reunion is on the way. Stephen Logan’s (Patrick Duffy) recent visit, Brooke defended Ridge against her father’s criticism. Plus, with RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) returning, all signs point to Ridge choosing Brooke.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge struggles with complex emotions involving Taylor and Brooke. pic.twitter.com/J3PDfNjjKe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2022

Although Brooke’s enjoyed being single, it’s time for her next relationship. Ridge’s return will make her realize how much she missed him. The love between Ridge and Brooke never diminishes because they’re destined to reunite. As much as Brooke will try to deny it, she can’t stay away from Ridge.

Ridge and Brooke’s reunion, like many others, might be brief. There’s bound to be family drama to tear them apart. With RJ and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) rumored to be feuding, Ridge will again be stuck between his two families.