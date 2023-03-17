‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Mar. 20 – 24: Alarm Bells Ring for Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Mr. 20 through 24 reveal a tense week. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) continues to panic over Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), while Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) goes into protective mode. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Deacon Sharpe worries about Hope Logan

Most of Deacon’s time is focused on his criminal girlfriend, Sheila. But Deacon takes a break from his rendezvous with Sheila to concentrate on family matters. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Deacon becomes concerned about Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Hope recently decided to rehire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to help work on her fashion line. Like Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Deacon will be stunned when he hears the news. Although Thomas claims he’s changed, Deacon will be skeptical of Thomas, especially since he’ll be around his daughter.

Hope will assure Deacon everything is fine, but it’s not enough to diminish his fears. Deacon will go into protective dad mode, and there’s the chance of a confrontation with Thomas.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Deacon and Hope practice father-daughter martial arts. pic.twitter.com/jbnm6rqHJ7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 15, 2021

Hope Logan and Liam Spencer’s marriage continues to unravel

Liam is unhappy with Hope’s decision to rehire Thomas. After the pain Thomas has caused them, he doesn’t understand why she wants to work with him. Hope’s fashion line is important to her, and Thomas is the only one who can save it.

Liam wants to be a supportive husband but disagrees with Hope’s decision. According to Celebrating the Soaps, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that more tension will rise in Lope’s marriage. Hope loves Liam more than anything, and she also wants to be a successful career woman.

Hope dismissed Liam’s ultimatum of their marriage or her career. But as cracks begin forming in their relationship, she must make a gut-wrenching choice.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Bill Spencer set a trap for Sheila Carter

Sheila continues her charade of loving Bill while fooling around with Deacon. Although Deacon has her heart, Bill is Sheila’s ticket to freedom. Sheila is pleased that she’s pulling off her plan; however, she’s the one being played.

Can Sheila be loyal to Dollar Bill? ? Watch today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful here or on @paramountplus: https://t.co/jtJGI2BDEZ pic.twitter.com/Afs4Uw9Wvo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 8, 2023

Bill is secretly working with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and the FBI to take down Sheila. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Bill sets up the next step in his trap. Bill’s behavior will panic Sheila, who thinks he knows about her and Deacon’s affair.

Sheila thinks she’s one step ahead of everyone, but she’s being played like a fool. As the plot to capture Sheila continues, it’s a matter of time before she discovers Bill’s devious actions. Sheila isn’t one to go down without a fight, and Bill might be collateral damage in her scheme.