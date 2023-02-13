‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: 6 Final Women Revealed

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: All Stars 4 elimination matchups.]

Filming for The Challenge: All Stars 4 is reportedly nearing conclusion as spoiler accounts have revealed the final six women remaining in the competition.

Cara Maria Sorbello is among the final six women in ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’

Known spoiler account PinkRose revealed that the new OG-filled cast flew out to South Africa to begin filming The Challenge spinoff, All Stars 4, around mid-January 2023.

A variation of the skull twist, first introduced in Total Madness, has returned that requires the players to have a star, presumably earned by winning an elimination, to compete in the final. However, the spoiler reports that there aren’t enough stars for anyone, meaning competitors will have to steal others.

This season, it’s believed that the players are allowed to distribute stars to anyone of the same gender. The cash prize fund has also changed. Yes Duffy won the first season and walked away with $500,000, followed by season 2 winners Jonna Mannion and MJ Garrett and season 3 champs Wes Bergmann and Jonna splitting the half a million.

However, only one winner allegedly wins this season, and they’ll earn $250,000, leaving $50,000 for the remaining finalists to split. It’s unclear if the finals have started yet, but the spoiler reports that Flora Alekseyeun, Laurel Stucky, Nicole Zanatta, Cara Maria Sorbello, Veronica Portillo, and Averey Tressler are the remaining six women.

Tony Raines and Janelle Casanave reportedly quit ‘All Stars 4’

Reportedly, Tyrie Ballard was eliminated by Steve Meinke. Janelle Casanave, who placed second in All Stars 2, allegedly quit due to an argument with Ayanna Mackins, automatically allowing Tina Barta to steal a star.

Also, favorite Tony Raines is said to have been disqualified for personal reasons. Syrus Yarbrough entered the game as his replacement but was quickly sent home by Kefla Hare.

Rachel Robinson eliminated Ayanna and then was eliminated by Cara Maria Sorbello.

Leroy Garrett eliminated Brandon Nelson, Nicole sent Jasmine Reynaud packing, Steve won a second elimination, this time against Kefla, Adam Larson sent Brad Fiorenza home, and Kam Williams eliminated Tina. It’s unclear who sent Kam home, but she isn’t a part of the final six women.

Leroy Garrett is among the seven men remaining

Currently, seven men remain in the house: Ace Amerson, Jay Gotti, Derek Chavez, Ryan Kehoe, Adam, Leroy, and Steve. As Ace, Jay, Derek, and Ryan seemingly haven’t competed in an elimination, someone presumably gifted them a star.

Finally, the spoiler accounts haven’t reported much drama inside the house.

It’s said that Ayanna got into a tense exchange involving race and politics with a few castmates, allegedly resulting in Janelle’s exit. However, producers might not feature the argument.

Additionally, couple Kam and Leroy, who previously worked closely with Cara Maria, apparently teamed up against her. Exes Nicole and Laurel, who attempted to reunite on MTV’s Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, also allegedly started hooking up in the house. It’s unclear if their rumored relationship will become a storyline, but it appears they’re both in the finals.