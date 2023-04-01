‘The Challenge’: Kiki Says She Has ‘No Bad Blood’ Toward Emily After ‘World Championship’ Blindside

The Challenge: Australia champ Kiki Morris quickly proved herself by winning the first elimination of the World Championship, which allies Grant Crapp and Emily Seebohm inadvertently nominated her for by agreeing to use her as a pawn. Despite the blindside, Kiki says she has no “bad blood” toward Emily.

Emily Seebohm entered ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ wanting revenge on Kiki Morris

In The Challenge: Australia Episode 7, Kiki Morris placed last, immediately putting her into elimination. She faced Emily Seebohm, whom Kiki’s “Bachie” alliance repeatedly targeted. The Bachelor star sent the Olympian home.

Emily and Kiki returned for World Championship, and the swimmer approved to use Kiki as a pawn for the first elimination. Even though she didn’t think the reality TV star would enter the Arena, Emily admittedly wasn’t over the Australian native sending her home and agreed.

When Kiki won power during episode 5, she learned of Emily’s involvement, and it seemed like she wanted revenge.

Due to the house coming to a stalemate during the deliberation for nominations, Kiki and her teammate, four-time champ Darrell Taylor have full power and can choose any pair to face the challenge losers, three-time champ Wes Bergmann and UK runner-up Zara Zoffany. After the March 2023 episode aired, Kiki appeared on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas and claimed she had no animosity toward her co-star.

Kiki says she has ‘no bad blood’ with Emily after the ‘World Championship’

During the episode, the reality TV star criticized her Australian allies Grant Crapp and Emily for doing too much too early in the game, as the two had already made pacts with Team USA’s Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray.

She admitted she thought the pair were “overcompensating” with strategic play because they didn’t make the finals in The Challenge: Australia. Bananas asked the Sydney native about Emily’s apparent dislike of Kiki and joked about it having anything to do with the swimmer’s penchant for doing Sudoku puzzles in the middle of a group lunch.

She laughed and called the Olympian a “strange character,” although she doesn’t think Emily has bad intentions. Kiki explained that the Australia star participated in competitive swimming from a young age, where the other athletes were also her competition.

Therefore, Kiki thinks Emily has learned to keep her distance in that type of environment. Even though the two are both on Team Australia, the reality star thinks Emily still sees Kiki as her competitor. Believing that has become a part of the Olympian’s mentality, The Bachelor star understands and has “no bad blood with her.”

Emily recently got engaged to ‘The Challenge: Australia’ co-star Ryan Gallagher

Emily and Married at First Sight: Australia star Ryan Gallagher met while competing in The Challenge: Australia around September 2022.

Although they were allies during the season, they didn’t seem to have any romantic interest in each other until after filming. She confirmed their relationship in December 2022.

The couple then announced their engagement three months later, in March 2023. They shared pictures of her ring and the special moment in an Instagram post.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.